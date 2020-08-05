84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares climbed 154.1% to close at $3.43 on Tuesday after the company said topline results of an exploratory Phase 1b trial did not provide conclusive evidence of an analgesic benefit of KarXT on experimentally induced pain in healthy volunteers.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares gained 96.4% to close at $5.40 after the company announced it will acquire Prairie Technology Solutions Group.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) climbed 53.1% to close at $3.26. O2TODAY reported an agreement to develop antimicrobial face masks with Sintx Technologies to help prevent spread of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares climbed 39.2% to close at $3.34 after gaining 19% on Monday.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) jumped 32.6% to close at $169.05. iRhythm Technologies issued a comment on Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed physician fee schedule.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 31.4% to close at $12.84 after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) climbed 29.9% to close at $4.78.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) climbed 29.8% to close at $4.23.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 27.7% to close at $3.23. ViewRay, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 27% to close at $4.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 25.2% to close at $3.97 following a press release highlighting the launch of coronavirus antibody test in the company’s lab.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) climbed 24.9% to close at $7.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) climbed 22.8% to close at $0.8265 after reporting Q2 results.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 22.2% to close at $7.22.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) rose 21.8% to close at $50.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) rose 20.8% to close at $2.85 after the company disclosed the renewal of its contract with J&J.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) rose 20.4% to close at $6.09. Zovio reported upbeat quarterly earnings on Monday.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) climbed 20% to close at $17.50 following Q2 results.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) gained 19.4% to close at $2.96. OSS is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 6.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) rose 19.1% to close at $5.12.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) climbed 18.6% to close at $12.75 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results. The company also issued strong FY20 sales guidance.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 17.1% to close at $8.70.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) jumped 17% to close at $3.23 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 16.9% to close at $8.02 potentially due to the hope that the US Congress will pass a coronavirus relief package.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) climbed 16.8% to close at $21.10. Personalis, earlier this week, announced the launch of NeXT Liquid Biopsy™, a high-performance, exome-wide liquid biopsy platform.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 16.4% to close at $8.37
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) gained 16.2% to close at $2.87.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) climbed 15.7% to close at $21.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) shares surged 15% to close at $11.50 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 14.7% to close at $6.09.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) gained 14.2% to close at $32.64 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) rose 13.9% to close at $22.83 after the company reported the purchase of Showcase IDX.
- Allovir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) climbed 13.7% to close at $29.40. AlloVir priced its upsized initial public offering of 16.25 million at $17 per share.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares rose 13.5% to close at $15.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 13% to close at $196.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Monday. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 12.6% to close at $68.95. Enphase Energy reported upbeat quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) climbed 12.5% to close at $5.21.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) rose 11% to close at $7.34.
- Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 9.7% to close at $116.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 EPS and sales guidance.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares rose 9.7% to close at $0.9050 after the company reported Q2 results and issued guidance for 2020.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 8.6% to close at $12.16 after declining 19% on Monday.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) gained 8.1% to close at $1.86 after the company reported that it completed the sale of its strong outdoor to Firefly Systems and increased its strategic investment in the company to $13 million.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) surged 8.1% to close at $11.39 after the company announced a deal with Cushman & Wakefield for the deployment of electric vehicles charging stations.
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) rose 7.6% to close at $8.65 after the company reported the purchase of Alta Vista Solutions.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 7.5% to close at $23.74 after the company reported Q2 results and lowered its dividend by 50%.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares climbed 7% to close at $8.71.
- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) rose 6.9% to close at $30.32 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 6.6% to close at $3.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) rose 6% to close at $36.03 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 5.9% to close at $177.52 after the company reported Q1 earnings. Net bookings rose 136% last quarter.
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares tumbled 42.9% to close at $2.34 on Tuesday after the company said the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its BLA for investigational Viaskin Peanut, a non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4-11. In the letter, the FDA identified concerns regarding the impact of patch-site adhesion on efficacy and indicated the need for patch modifications and subsequently a new human factor study, the company said.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 37.4% to close at $0.51 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares fell 30.7% to close at $3.74 after jumping around 70% on Monday.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) shares dropped 28.3% to close at $1.62 after the company reported Q2 results and said it’s possible that the company and most of its subsidiaries could file for Chapter 11 reorganization in the near term.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dropped 25.2% to close at $1.10 after jumping around 72% on Monday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) fell 22.5% to close at $16.28 after climbing 35% on Monday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dropped 19.4% to close at $20.05 following Q2 results.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) declined 18.3% to close at $1.92 after the company reported weak Q2 sales.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) fell 17.9% to close at $35.52 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.72 per share.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) dipped 17.2% to close at $17.63.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 16.3% to close at $0.4670 after the company priced its $6 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 14.4% to close at $12.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) dropped 14.2% to close at $5.00 after jumping 60% on Monday. EuroDry is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 13.7% to close at $20.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings. The company also announced a proposed public offering of 20.5 million shares of common stock.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 13.6% to close at $3.31 after surging 89% on Monday. Marathon Patent, last week, reported the purchase of 700 M31S+ ASIC minders and shipment of 660 S-19 Pro Bitmain Miners.
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) shares dropped 13.2% to close at $75.96 following weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) fell 12.6% to close at $12.82. Scorpio Bulkers posted a Q2 loss of $5.68 per share.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dipped 12.3% to close at $76.45 following weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) dropped 12% to close at $8.80. Fathom, alst week, priced its IPO at $8 per share.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 11.7% to close at $19.43 after the company announced a common stock offering of 5 million shares. Immunic shares climbed 28% on Monday after the company announced the results from its Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) declined 11.6% to close at $9.79. Ciner Resources posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $0.56 per share.
- Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) dropped 11.6% to close at $55.40. Evergy is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 5.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 11.1% to close at $0.5864 on Tuesday after surging over 35% on Monday.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) fell 11% to close at $3.15 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) shares dipped 10.9% to close at $8.63 after climbing 16% on Monday.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) fell 10.3% to close at $1.92 following Q2 results.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) fell 9.4% to close at $2.81 after surging 41% on Monday.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares declined 8.7% to close at $10.35 after the company announced the termination of its tau and alpha-synuclein vectorized antibody collaborations with AbbVie. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $18 to $14.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 8.5% to close at $10.73 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 8.4% to close at $3.61 after gaining over 7% on Monday.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell 8% to close at $10.16. Pluristem Therapeutics shares gained 13% on Monday as traders circulated a clip highlighting usage of the company's PLXPAD for a coronavirus survivor.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) fell 6.9% to close at $167.66 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 forecast.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) dipped 4.6% to close at $69.29 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 4.2% to close at $2.95. Datasea shares jumped 58% on Monday after the company signed its first agreement in Beijing, China to install its proprietary monitoring system.
