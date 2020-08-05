Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 4:20am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The national employment report from Automated Data Processing for July will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect ADP employment numbers to increase 1.888 million in July, versus a previous rise of 2.369 million.
  • International trade report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. For June, analysts expect total trade deficit of $50.3 billion, compared to May's gap of $54.6 billion.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI is expected to increase to 49.6 in July from June's reading of 47.9.
  • The ISM's non-manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. For July, the ISM’s index is projected to slip to 55.0 versus a reading of 57.1 in June.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.

