Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YouTube Music To Entirely Replace Google Play Music By The End Of The Year
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2020 4:03am   Comments
Share:
YouTube Music To Entirely Replace Google Play Music By The End Of The Year

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) said Tuesday it would entirely phase out its Google Play Music service in favor of YouTube Music by the end of this year.

What Happened

Play Music users can transfer their music libraries until December 2020 and will lose access to streaming in the coming months. 

Beginning in September 2020, streaming services will end in New Zealand and South Africa, although users in those countries can still transfer their settings such as playlists, likes, uploads, and purchases until December, according to YouTube. In other markets, including the United States, music streaming will end in October.

Alphabet introduced a tool in May to help users transition between the two music streaming platforms seamlessly.

Why It Matters

YouTube Music has been revamping its “Now Playing” experience and has added the “Recent activity” carousel as a test in Brazil, according to 9to5Google.

Play Music has failed to gain traction against Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) despite occupying prime real-estate on Alphbaet's mobile operating system Android, the dominating smartphone OS globally, the Street columnist Jon Markman noted

The analyst said last month that YouTube Music “is likely to flounder,” adding, “Sorry, Google – you’re too little, too late.”

Price Action 

Alphabet Class A shares traded 0.26% lower at $1,469.51 and Class C shares traded mostly flat at $1,464.40 in the pre-market session Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Former Google, Uber Self-Driving Engineer Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison, Seeks $4.1B In Earnouts
Square Reports Massive Q2 Earnings Beat, As Bitcoin Revenue Rises 600%
Here's How Microsoft Would Benefit From The TikTok Deal
Long-Term Investors Prefer Microsoft And Amazon Over Tesla And Facebook, Tech Survey Says
4 Possible Reasons Why The FANG Stocks Are Near All Time Highs
Microsoft Commits To Become 'Zero Waste' Company By 2030, After Carbon Negative Pledge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Events Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com