38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales were up year over year. The company also issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised its FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. It also reported its Q2 average subscribers increased 11%.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- CDK Global (NYSE: CDK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Clearwater Paper (NASDAQ: CLW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.17, up from $0.06 year over year and better than expected Q2 sales results.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance.
- Boot Barn (NASDAQ: BOOT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a second clinical trial with funding from the MTEC to evaluate Razuprotafib for the prevention and treatment of ARDS in patients with moderate to severe coronavirus.
- Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported 57.5 million Disney+ paid subscribers as of June 27th.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- WW International (NYSE: WW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Vapotherm (NASDAQ: VAPO) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.16), down from $(0.13) last year.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issuing Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS results.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Paycom Software (NASDAQ: PAYC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ: NPTN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Avalara (NASDAQ: AVLR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $500 million common stock offering.
- Invitae (NASDAQ: NVTA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower. The company announced Phase 1 data from its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.01), down from $0.18 year over year.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas