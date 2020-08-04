70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares jumped 255.6% to $4.80 said new data from an experiment testingits lead candidate ATH434 in an animal model of Multiple System Atrophy independently confirmed and extended previous findings demonstrating that ATH434 reduces α-synuclein pathology, preserves neuronsand improves motor performance.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares climbed 193.7% to $7.99 after the company announced it will acquire Prairie Technology Solutions Group.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) gained 35.4% to $3.2487 after the company disclosed the renewal of its contract with J&J.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares gained 35.4% to $3.25 after gaining 19% on Monday.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) surged 28.6% to $163.93. iRhythm Technologies issued a comment on Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed physician fee schedule.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) gained 27% to $2.735. O2TODAY reported an agreement to develop antimicrobial face masks with Sintx Technologies to help prevent spread of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) climbed 26.2% to $3.6350 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) rose 23.1% to $6.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 23% to $6.22. Zovio reported upbeat quarterly earnings on Monday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 21% to $4.45.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) rose 20.5% to $12.95 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results. The company also issued strong FY20 sales guidance.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 19.1% to $3.8807.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) gained 19% to $34.01 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) gained 18.6% to $49.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) rose 18% to $ 23.65 after the company reported the purchase of Showcase IDX.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) surged 17.2% to $12.35 after the company announced a deal with Cushman & Wakefield for the deployment of electric vehicles charging stations.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 16.5% to $202.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Monday. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) gained 15.3% to $3.1832 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) climbed 15.3% to $5.34.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares rose 15.1% to $9.37.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) gained 14.7% to $21.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Allovir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) climbed 14.7% to $29.65. AlloVir priced its upsized initial public offering of 16.25 million at $17 per share.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) gained 14.2% to $7.55.
- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) gained 13.7% to $32.26 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 13.6% to $11.10 after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) gained 12.8% to $1.94 after the company reported that it completed the sale of its strong outdoor to Firefly Systems and increased its strategic investment in the company to $13 million.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares rose 12.7% to $15.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 12.3% to $68.73 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares rose 11.9% to $0.9228 after the company reported Q2 results and issued guidance for 2020.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 11.8% to $12.52 after declining 19% on Monday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 11.4% to $2.63 after jumping 40% on Monday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 11.3% to $0.5852 after surging over 35% on Monday.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 11% to $16.17 following Q2 results.
- Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 10.7% to $117.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 EPS and sales guidance.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 9.8% to $3.9850 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) rose 7.2% to $8.62 after the company reported the purchase of Alta Vista Solutions.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares gained 7% to $1.07 after climbing 18% on Monday.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 6.8% to $23.59 after the company reported Q2 results and lowered its dividend by 50%.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) rose 5.6% to $0.7106 after reporting Q2 results.
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) rose 5.6% to $35.92 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 4.2% to $174.49 after the company reported Q1 earnings. Net bookings rose 136% last quarter.
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares dipped 41.7% to $2.39 after the company said the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its BLA for investigational Viaskin Peanut, a non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4-11. In the letter, the FDA identified concerns regarding the impact of patch-site adhesion on efficacy and indicated the need for patch modifications and subsequently a new human factor study, the company said.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares dipped 34.4% to $3.5455 after jumping around 70% on Monday.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares dropped 34% to $0.5375 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) fell 31.1% to $1.6199 after the company reported weak Q2 sales.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 24.8% to $1.70 after the company reported Q2 results and said it’s possible that the company and most of its subsidiaries could file for Chapter 11 reorganization in the near term.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) dropped 22.8% to $4.50 after jumping 60% on Monday. EuroDry is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 20.4% to $1.17 after jumping around 72% on Monday.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) dropped 18% to $2.5450 after surging 41% on Monday.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) dipped 17.7% to $35.61 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.72 per share.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 16.2% to $0.4680 after the company priced its $6 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) dropped 14.6% to $9.46. Ciner Resources posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $0.56 per share.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) fell 12.9% to $1.8650 following Q2 results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 12.8% to $3.34 after surging 89% on Monday. Marathon Patent, last week, reported the purchase of 700 M31S+ ASIC minders and shipment of 660 S-19 Pro Bitmain Miners.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) fell 12.3% to $10.91 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 11.7% to $21.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings. The company also announced a proposed public offering of 20.5 million shares of common stock.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares declined 11.7% to $10.01 after the company announced the termination of its tau and alpha-synuclein vectorized antibody collaborations with AbbVie. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $18 to $14.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) fell 11.7% to $12.95. Scorpio Bulkers posted a Q2 loss of $5.68 per share.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) fell 10.7% to $3.16 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) dipped 10.6% to $64.96 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dropped 10.1% to $22.36 following Q2 results.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 9.7% to $2.78. Datasea shares jumped 58% on Monday after the company signed its first agreement in Beijing, China to install its proprietary monitoring system.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dipped 9.5% to $78.90 following weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) fell 9.5% to $163.00 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 forecast.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 9.4% to $10.61 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) fell 9.2% to $3.27 after gaining 37% on Monday. Highway Holdings reported a delay in reporting fiscal 2020 results.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) dropped 9% to $28.10 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to acquire CREMO Company for $235 million.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 6.8% to $20.51 after the company announced a common stock offering of 5 million shares. Immunic shares climbed 28% on Monday after the company announced the results from its Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell 6.7% to $10.30. Pluristem Therapeutics shares gained 13% on Monday as traders circulated a clip highlighting usage of the company's PLXPAD for a coronavirus survivor.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 6.6% to $3.6787 after gaining over 7% on Monday.
