Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alterity's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2020 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Why Alterity's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it will present at two upcoming conferences to report positive data for its treatment for Parkinson's Disorder MSA.

Alterity Therapeutics is engaged in research collaboration with Takeda for the treatment of Parkinson's disease gastrointestinal neuropathology. The company's lead drug candidate-PBT2 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases. It has also advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders (PBT434) and brain cancer (PBT519), which are in pre-clinical toxicology testing.

Alterity Therapeutics shares were trading up 170% to $3.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.12 and a 52-week low of 28 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATHE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Voyager, AbbVie End Collaboration, Thumbs Down For DBV's Peanut Allergy Patch, Tiziana Expedites COVID-19 Trial Plans
46 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Alterity Therapeutics Shares Surge As Company Says Animal Testing Data Positive For MSA Drug
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Endo, Eagle Pharma FDA Decisions, ObsEva Late-Stage Readouts In Focus
18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com