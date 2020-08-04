Why Alterity's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it will present at two upcoming conferences to report positive data for its treatment for Parkinson's Disorder MSA.

Alterity Therapeutics is engaged in research collaboration with Takeda for the treatment of Parkinson's disease gastrointestinal neuropathology. The company's lead drug candidate-PBT2 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases. It has also advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders (PBT434) and brain cancer (PBT519), which are in pre-clinical toxicology testing.

Alterity Therapeutics shares were trading up 170% to $3.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.12 and a 52-week low of 28 cents.