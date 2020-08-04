Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Smaller Tesla Cybertruck For Europe Highly Likely, According to Elon Musk

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Smaller Tesla Cybertruck For Europe Highly Likely, According to Elon Musk

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck was one of the biggest viral items on the internet when it was revealed last year. The strange shape and body style of the Cybertruck was initially met with skepticism, but is now a highly anticipated truck.

After a request from a fan on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk has revealed a smaller, European style version of the Cybertruck is "highly likely down the road." This comes after some back and forth from the CEO, when after the reveal he mentioned the Cybertruck size would be reduced, but later took back that claim, saying the vehicle was perfect as designed.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla is currently building Gigafactory Berlin, which could be where a smaller Cybertruck would be produced. But that leaves the question: would both sizes of Cybertruck be available in the U.S. and Europe, or would each market only have the truck produced locally up for purchase?

Either way, with no paint, and made of cold-rolled steel, the Cybertruck will be an interesting sight on roads, expected near the end of 2021.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Voyager, AbbVie End Collaboration, Thumbs Down For DBV's Peanut Allergy Patch, Tiziana Expedites COVID-19 Trial Plans
Tesla Supplier LG Chem Largest EV Battery Maker In H1 Globally: Report
Twitter Faces Up To $250M FTC Fine Over Allegedly Using Private Data For Targeted Advertising
A Trading App Doesn't Make You A Smarter Trader
Musk Says Tesla Could Build More Traditional Pickup Truck If Cybertruck Fails
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybertruck electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com