Smaller Tesla Cybertruck For Europe Highly Likely, According to Elon Musk

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck was one of the biggest viral items on the internet when it was revealed last year. The strange shape and body style of the Cybertruck was initially met with skepticism, but is now a highly anticipated truck.

After a request from a fan on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk has revealed a smaller, European style version of the Cybertruck is "highly likely down the road." This comes after some back and forth from the CEO, when after the reveal he mentioned the Cybertruck size would be reduced, but later took back that claim, saying the vehicle was perfect as designed.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla is currently building Gigafactory Berlin, which could be where a smaller Cybertruck would be produced. But that leaves the question: would both sizes of Cybertruck be available in the U.S. and Europe, or would each market only have the truck produced locally up for purchase?

Either way, with no paint, and made of cold-rolled steel, the Cybertruck will be an interesting sight on roads, expected near the end of 2021.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.