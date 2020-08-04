Would You Like Some Merch With Your Chipotle Burrito?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) announced a lineup of branded merchandise that will be made available only to Chipotle Rewards members.

What To Know: Chipotle launched Chipotle Goods, a responsibly sourced line of apparel made from organic cotton. The apparel is dyed with upcycled avocado pits from its restaurants and all of the profits will go towards supporting organizations that dedicate themselves to farming or fashion sustainability initiatives.

Chipotle Reward members can buy products as early as Tuesday on ChipotleGoods.com. Some of the products available include hats starting at $18 and T-shirts at $16. Higher priced items include a "Chipotle Pepper Bomber Jacket" at $75.

Why It's Important: Chipotle not only has been using organic cotton since 2012 for its uniforms, but it's one of the largest buyers of Global Organic Textile Standard cotton.

"We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle, and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness, care, and attention to detail that we use in our kitchens," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world."

What's Next: Chipotle will host a special pop-up shop on Depop on Wednesday. A handful of celebrity superfans will make available customized Chipotle Goods on Depop throughout the day.

