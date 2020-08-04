Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2020 5:25am   Comments
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares surged 88.7% to close at $3.83 on Monday. Marathon Patent, last week, reported the purchase of 700 M31S+ ASIC minders and shipment of 660 S-19 Pro Bitmain Miners.
  • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares jumped 69.8% to close at $5.40.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares rose 59.7% to close at $5.83. EuroDry is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
  • ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares gained 56.7% to close at $13.48 after the company announced entering into a long-term partnership with Alphabet Inc. to create a smart home security offerings. Google will invest $450 million in the company for 6.6% ownership.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares jumped 50.7% to close at $20.97. Cohen & Company, last month, reported the successful launch of €375 million PriDe III funds.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) climbed 46.4% to close at $4.89 after the company won $5 million of shipping and mailing technology contracts with a government agency.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares climbed 40.9% to close at $3.10 on Monday.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) surged 37.5% to close at $4.88 after the company reported the results from its phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis demonstrated to be efficacious, safe, and well-tolerated.
  • Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares climbed 36.9% to close at $3.60. Highway Holdings reported a delay in reporting fiscal 2020 results.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 35% to close at $21.00. Jumia Technologies, last month, filed for an 18 million share offering by selling shareholders.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 32.6% to close at $3.50. Riot Blockchain, last month, received 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) gained 30.5% to close at $21.29 on Monday after dropping over 31% on Friday.
  • Zovio Inc (NYSE: ZVO) climbed 28.4% to close at $5.06 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 28.3% to close at $30.80 after the company announced it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its rapid COVID-19 test.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 27.9% to close at $22.00 after the company announced the results from its Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints.
  • Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) gained 26.7% to close at $2.94.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) surged 25.5% to close at $3.30. Bridgeline Digital, last month, reported multiple deals with National Professional Association of Healthcare professionals for continuing education and certifications to handle virtual events as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
  • Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) rose 24.4% to close at $6.17 after dropping 24% on Friday.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 23.6% to close at $19.18 after Lordstown Motors, which the company owns a 10% stake in, entered into a definitive merger agreement with special purpose acquisition firm DiamondPeak Holdings.
  • Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) gained 23.2% to close at $2.76.
  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares gained 22.9% to close at $2.74.
  • Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) surged 22.6% to close at $17.18 after the company announced it would be acquired by NexPoint Advisors for $17.30 per share in cash.
  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) shares surged 22% to close at $174.17 after the company announced on Sunday it will be acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $177.50 per share.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 22% to close at $1.09 after the company issued its fleet status report.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) surged 21.6% to close at $36.49 ahead of quarterly earnings.
  • DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) climbed 21% to close at $12.39 after the company announced it will acquire Lordstown, an electric pickup truck company for the commercial fleet market.
  • PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) climbed 20.5% to close at $5.40. PowerFleet is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) climbed 19.6% to close at $2.3450. Durect reported Q2 earnings of $0.07 per share after the closing bell.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) gained 19.4% to close at $0.8140 after the company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with large auto dealer group to expand auto business and increase access to electric vehicles.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) surged 19% to close at $2.64 after the company issued a press release highlighting it reached 1 billion video views year to date for 2020.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares gained 18.8% to close at $2.40.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 18.8% to close at $9.16 after the company announced it will provide UK-based supermarket, Asda with hydrogen fuel solutions to power the lift truck fleet within the retail giant's extensive supply chain network.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) gained 18.7% to close at $71.20. Berkeley Lights, last month, priced its IPO at $22 per share.
  • Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) surged 18.7% to close at $23.36. iTeos Therapeutics priced its IPO at $19 per share last month.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 17.7% to close at $1.00. CHF Solutions, last week, expanded commercial presence in the Middle East with distribution arrangement for Israel and Palestine.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 17.5% to close at $4.30. PDS Biotechnology, last week, announced preclinical data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Versamune-CoV-2.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) jumped 17.1% to close at $4.52.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 16.3% to close at $4.29.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 15.9% to close at $9.64.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 15.8% to close at $6.23.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) rose 15.7% to close at $9.68.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) surged 15.6% to close at $111.51.
  • The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) climbed 15.3% to close at $3.99. New Home Company released quarterly results last week.
  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares gained 15.2% to close at $5.53.
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) climbed 15.1% to close at $27.27. B. Riley FBR upgraded Builders FirstSource from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $19 to $30.
  • Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) shares gained 15% to close at $69.60. DISH Network will partner with Tucows for its retail wireless business. DISH also acquired assets of Ting Mobile.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 14.9% to close at $3.40. Antero Resources reported its Q2 earnings results last week.
  • United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) shares rose 14.3% to close at $4.23. United Microelectronics, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) gained 11% to close at $1.71 after the company announced the publication of its LPCN 1144 liver fat study results in a peer-reviewed journal.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) gained 7.1% to close at $10.56 after the company announced a multi-year agreement with FanDuel Group.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) gained 6.5% to close at $159.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised its FY21 earnings guidance.
  • Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) rose 6.3% to close at $2.37 after the company announced it received $375 million of financing from MassMutual and Oaktree Capital.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) gained 5.9% to close at $1.26 as company announced launching of official website.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed 5.6% to close at $ 216.54 after the company officially confirmed talks to buy TikTok and aims to finish negotiations by September 15.
  • Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 5.3% to close at $0.5273. Forum Energy Technologies reported the expiration and results of its exchange offer and consent solicitation.
  • SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) gained 5% to close at $3.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.

Losers

  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 31.6% to close at $14.94. Eastman Kodak shares, jumped over 318% last Wednesday, following comments by President Trump indicating the US has reached a 'historic' deal with the company to produce critical pharmaceuticals.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares dipped 21.6% to close at $5.48 on Monday after the company priced its 11 million ADS registered direct offering at $5.20 per ADS.
  • 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 19.2% to close at $11.20.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 17.6% to close at $2.57. Vislink Technologies reported a 1-for-6 reverse stock split on Friday.
  • Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares fell 16.8% to close at $58.28. Alarm.com is expected to release Q2 results on August 5.
  • Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: REZI) shares tumbled 16.3% to close at $11.11 on Monday. Resideo is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 4.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 15.2% to close at $13.09. Tupperware Brands, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares dropped 15.1% to close at $2.59 after declining 13% on Friday.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) declined 14.8% to close at $3.17 after climbing 30% on Friday.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 14% to close at $11.72. Achieve Life Sciences shares jumped 14% on Friday after the company announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office granted them a patent on novel analogs of cytisiniclinen for use in CNS and addiction indications.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 13.9% to close at $3.54 after jumping over 41% on Friday.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) dropped 13.4% to close at $0.8050 after the company announced a proposed common stock offering of 15.6 million shares at $0.80 per share.
  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 13.3% to close at $8.00.
  • Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) declined 12.6% to close at $0.7950. Navios Maritime Containers reported a $6 million buyback on Friday.
  • Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) dipped 12% to close at $3.08. Manning & Napier reported upbeat quarterly results on Friday.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares tumbled 11.4% to close at $2.02.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 11.2% to close at $6.97 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak FY2021 sales forecast.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) dropped 10.8% to close at $5.31.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) fell 10.2% to close at $17.74. El Pollo Loco reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Friday.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares declined 9.7% to close at $6.55. CleanSpark, last week, reported contract for another Southern California microgrid.
  • Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) dropped 9.4% to close at $2.13. Pacific Ethanol expanded its high-quality alcohol production capacity last week.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 8% to close at $3.66.

