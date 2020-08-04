78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares surged 88.7% to close at $3.83 on Monday. Marathon Patent, last week, reported the purchase of 700 M31S+ ASIC minders and shipment of 660 S-19 Pro Bitmain Miners.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares jumped 69.8% to close at $5.40.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares rose 59.7% to close at $5.83. EuroDry is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares gained 56.7% to close at $13.48 after the company announced entering into a long-term partnership with Alphabet Inc. to create a smart home security offerings. Google will invest $450 million in the company for 6.6% ownership.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares jumped 50.7% to close at $20.97. Cohen & Company, last month, reported the successful launch of €375 million PriDe III funds.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) climbed 46.4% to close at $4.89 after the company won $5 million of shipping and mailing technology contracts with a government agency.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares climbed 40.9% to close at $3.10 on Monday.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) surged 37.5% to close at $4.88 after the company reported the results from its phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis demonstrated to be efficacious, safe, and well-tolerated.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares climbed 36.9% to close at $3.60. Highway Holdings reported a delay in reporting fiscal 2020 results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 35% to close at $21.00. Jumia Technologies, last month, filed for an 18 million share offering by selling shareholders.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 32.6% to close at $3.50. Riot Blockchain, last month, received 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) gained 30.5% to close at $21.29 on Monday after dropping over 31% on Friday.
- Zovio Inc (NYSE: ZVO) climbed 28.4% to close at $5.06 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 28.3% to close at $30.80 after the company announced it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its rapid COVID-19 test.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 27.9% to close at $22.00 after the company announced the results from its Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) gained 26.7% to close at $2.94.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) surged 25.5% to close at $3.30. Bridgeline Digital, last month, reported multiple deals with National Professional Association of Healthcare professionals for continuing education and certifications to handle virtual events as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) rose 24.4% to close at $6.17 after dropping 24% on Friday.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 23.6% to close at $19.18 after Lordstown Motors, which the company owns a 10% stake in, entered into a definitive merger agreement with special purpose acquisition firm DiamondPeak Holdings.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) gained 23.2% to close at $2.76.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares gained 22.9% to close at $2.74.
- Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) surged 22.6% to close at $17.18 after the company announced it would be acquired by NexPoint Advisors for $17.30 per share in cash.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) shares surged 22% to close at $174.17 after the company announced on Sunday it will be acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $177.50 per share.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 22% to close at $1.09 after the company issued its fleet status report.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) surged 21.6% to close at $36.49 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) climbed 21% to close at $12.39 after the company announced it will acquire Lordstown, an electric pickup truck company for the commercial fleet market.
- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) climbed 20.5% to close at $5.40. PowerFleet is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) climbed 19.6% to close at $2.3450. Durect reported Q2 earnings of $0.07 per share after the closing bell.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) gained 19.4% to close at $0.8140 after the company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with large auto dealer group to expand auto business and increase access to electric vehicles.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) surged 19% to close at $2.64 after the company issued a press release highlighting it reached 1 billion video views year to date for 2020.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares gained 18.8% to close at $2.40.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 18.8% to close at $9.16 after the company announced it will provide UK-based supermarket, Asda with hydrogen fuel solutions to power the lift truck fleet within the retail giant's extensive supply chain network.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) gained 18.7% to close at $71.20. Berkeley Lights, last month, priced its IPO at $22 per share.
- Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) surged 18.7% to close at $23.36. iTeos Therapeutics priced its IPO at $19 per share last month.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 17.7% to close at $1.00. CHF Solutions, last week, expanded commercial presence in the Middle East with distribution arrangement for Israel and Palestine.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 17.5% to close at $4.30. PDS Biotechnology, last week, announced preclinical data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Versamune-CoV-2.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) jumped 17.1% to close at $4.52.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 16.3% to close at $4.29.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 15.9% to close at $9.64.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 15.8% to close at $6.23.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) rose 15.7% to close at $9.68.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) surged 15.6% to close at $111.51.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) climbed 15.3% to close at $3.99. New Home Company released quarterly results last week.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares gained 15.2% to close at $5.53.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) climbed 15.1% to close at $27.27. B. Riley FBR upgraded Builders FirstSource from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $19 to $30.
- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) shares gained 15% to close at $69.60. DISH Network will partner with Tucows for its retail wireless business. DISH also acquired assets of Ting Mobile.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 14.9% to close at $3.40. Antero Resources reported its Q2 earnings results last week.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) shares rose 14.3% to close at $4.23. United Microelectronics, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) gained 11% to close at $1.71 after the company announced the publication of its LPCN 1144 liver fat study results in a peer-reviewed journal.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) gained 7.1% to close at $10.56 after the company announced a multi-year agreement with FanDuel Group.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) gained 6.5% to close at $159.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised its FY21 earnings guidance.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) rose 6.3% to close at $2.37 after the company announced it received $375 million of financing from MassMutual and Oaktree Capital.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) gained 5.9% to close at $1.26 as company announced launching of official website.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed 5.6% to close at $ 216.54 after the company officially confirmed talks to buy TikTok and aims to finish negotiations by September 15.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 5.3% to close at $0.5273. Forum Energy Technologies reported the expiration and results of its exchange offer and consent solicitation.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) gained 5% to close at $3.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
Losers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 31.6% to close at $14.94. Eastman Kodak shares, jumped over 318% last Wednesday, following comments by President Trump indicating the US has reached a 'historic' deal with the company to produce critical pharmaceuticals.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares dipped 21.6% to close at $5.48 on Monday after the company priced its 11 million ADS registered direct offering at $5.20 per ADS.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 19.2% to close at $11.20.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 17.6% to close at $2.57. Vislink Technologies reported a 1-for-6 reverse stock split on Friday.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares fell 16.8% to close at $58.28. Alarm.com is expected to release Q2 results on August 5.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: REZI) shares tumbled 16.3% to close at $11.11 on Monday. Resideo is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 4.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 15.2% to close at $13.09. Tupperware Brands, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares dropped 15.1% to close at $2.59 after declining 13% on Friday.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) declined 14.8% to close at $3.17 after climbing 30% on Friday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 14% to close at $11.72. Achieve Life Sciences shares jumped 14% on Friday after the company announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office granted them a patent on novel analogs of cytisiniclinen for use in CNS and addiction indications.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 13.9% to close at $3.54 after jumping over 41% on Friday.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) dropped 13.4% to close at $0.8050 after the company announced a proposed common stock offering of 15.6 million shares at $0.80 per share.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 13.3% to close at $8.00.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) declined 12.6% to close at $0.7950. Navios Maritime Containers reported a $6 million buyback on Friday.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) dipped 12% to close at $3.08. Manning & Napier reported upbeat quarterly results on Friday.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares tumbled 11.4% to close at $2.02.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 11.2% to close at $6.97 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak FY2021 sales forecast.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) dropped 10.8% to close at $5.31.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) fell 10.2% to close at $17.74. El Pollo Loco reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Friday.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares declined 9.7% to close at $6.55. CleanSpark, last week, reported contract for another Southern California microgrid.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) dropped 9.4% to close at $2.13. Pacific Ethanol expanded its high-quality alcohol production capacity last week.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 8% to close at $3.66.
