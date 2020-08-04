Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for July will be released today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. For June, analysts expect factory orders increasing 5.2%, versus an 8% rise in the previous month.
