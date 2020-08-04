Microsoft Commits To Become 'Zero Waste' Company By 2030, After Carbon Negative Pledge

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) aims to become a zero-waste concern by the next decade and also pledged to remove waste from its in-house manufacturing processes, The Verge reported Tuesday.

What Happened

The Redmond, Washington-based company’s large offices generated 3,189 metric tons of waste last year, which needs to be brought down to zero by 2030. The announcement from Microsoft doesn't cover e-waste, as electronics products near the end of their life-cycle are referred.

Activists are calling for electronics companies to design longer-lasting products and to recycle devices.

“There’s going to be a lot more to come as we learn more about how we can actually influence that waste lifecycle,” the tech veteran’s general manager of energy and sustainability Brian Janous said, describing the move as a “first step.”

Why It Matters

In January, Microsoft took the pledge to be carbon negative by 2030 and also announced a $1 billion “Climate Innovation Fund.”

Big tech peers Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have both achieved carbon neutrality just like Microsoft — by purchasing renewable energy credits.

The Tim Cook-led company said it would go carbon neutral across the supply chain and its entire business by 2030 as well.

Rival Google's parent company Alphabet concluded a $10 billion debt offering on Monday, which it claims was the largest sale of green bonds ever in history and will enable it to fund environmental projects.

Price Action

