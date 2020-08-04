Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Parent Raises $10B In Debt Offering, Sets Record For Low Prices
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2020 3:26am   Comments
Share:
Google Parent Raises $10B In Debt Offering, Sets Record For Low Prices

Alphabet Inc’s  (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) $10 billion bond sale held Monday, the first since 2016, achieved record-low borrowing costs for a company in the United States, the Financial Times reported.

Debt Raised At Knockdown Rates 

The tech titan sold bonds across six maturities between five to 40 years, according to the Financial Times sources. The Google parent company's double A-plus rated 10-year bond sold at the coupon of 1.1%, priced well below Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) 10-year US dollar bond issued at a coupon of 1.5% earlier this year.

Bonds issued across the five, seven, and 30-year maturities also benefitted from record low coupon rates with the five-year bond priced at 0.45%, lower than both U.S. government, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Amazon bonds of similar maturities.

Largest Green Bond Offering Ever

Alphabet claims that its $10 billion debt offering, in which they issued $5.75 billion in sustainability bonds, is the largest green bond offering by any company in history.

“The proceeds from these sustainability bonds will fund ongoing and new projects that are environmentally or socially responsible and enable investors to join us in tackling critical issues,” the company said in a statement.

Corporate America’s Cost Of Borrowing Falls

Federal Reserve's pledge to buy investment-grade debt has bolstered the market, which is flush with investor funds, the Financial Times noted.

Companies are refinancing debt and even bringing ahead bond issuances in order to reduce their cost of borrowing. Praxair, an industrial gas supplier, and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU), also issued bonds on Monday, raking in a total of $17.4 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Price Action 

Alphabet Class A shares closed 0.35% lower at $1,482.76 on Monday. The company’s Class C shares closed nearly 0.6% lower at $1,474.45 on the same day.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Why Alarm's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Survey Shows Engineering Students Want To Work For Elon Musk
Earnings Parade Continues This Week With Disney, Uber, CVS Among Expected Reports
Monday's Market Minute: Clock Ticking On Microsoft-TikTok Deal
ADT Surges On Google Partnership To Create Smart Home Security Offering
3 ETFs For This Week's Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Times GoogleNews Bonds Offerings Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com