Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2020 5:17pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 sales were up year over year.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares are trading higher despite reporting worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance.
  • Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.07, up from $(0.04) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ VRNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Net bookings were up 136%.
  • eXp World (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares are trading higher after the company reported the purchase of Showcase IDX. No terms were disclosed.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Minecast (NASDAQ: MIME) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ: ATCX) shares are trading higher after the company reported the purchase of Alta Vista Solutions. No terms were disclosed.
  • CURO Group (NASDAQ: CURO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, up from $0.67 year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 FFO and sales results.

Losers

  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering; no terms were disclosed.
  • Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.32), down from $(0.27) year over year.
  • Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ: SPCE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Invitation Homes (NASDAQ: INVH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 FFO of $0.27, down from $0.31 year over year.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACHV + ARAV)

52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
86 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Readout, FDA Decisions And More Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi-GSK Land $2.1B Funding For Coronavirus Vaccine, D-Day For GW Pharma, FDA Nod For Roche
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com