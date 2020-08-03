20 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 sales were up year over year.
- Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares are trading higher despite reporting worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance.
- Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.07, up from $(0.04) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ VRNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Net bookings were up 136%.
- eXp World (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares are trading higher after the company reported the purchase of Showcase IDX. No terms were disclosed.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Minecast (NASDAQ: MIME) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ: ATCX) shares are trading higher after the company reported the purchase of Alta Vista Solutions. No terms were disclosed.
- CURO Group (NASDAQ: CURO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, up from $0.67 year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 FFO and sales results.
Losers
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering; no terms were disclosed.
- Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.32), down from $(0.27) year over year.
- Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ: SPCE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Invitation Homes (NASDAQ: INVH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 FFO of $0.27, down from $0.31 year over year.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas