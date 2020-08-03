Market Overview

Why Alarm's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
Why Alarm's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares were trading lower on Monday.

The move is likely triggered by the news that ADT (NYSE: ADT) is partnering with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) to create smart home security offerings.

Alarm.com provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform solution for the connected home. The platform allows home and business owners to secure their properties and automate and control an array of connected devices. SaaS and license fees from service providers, who resell these services and pay Alarm.com a monthly subscription, are the largest sources of revenue for the firm.

The SaaS platform also caters to the service provider by offering enterprise-grade business-management solutions to expand and manage its customer base.

Alarm.com stock was trading down 18.52% to $57.07 per share on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.66 and a 52-week low of $32.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

