Why DISH Network's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company announced it will partner with Tucows for its retail wireless business and also acquire Ting Mobile.

From its founding in the 1980s Dish Network has primarily focused on the satellite television business, capitalizing on technological advancements to expand its reach. The firm now serves 9.4 million U.S. customers via its network of owned and leased satellites. Dish launched an Internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and now serves about 2.6 million customers on this platform.

Dish's future, however, hinges primarily on the wireless business. The firm has amassed a large portfolio of spectrum licenses over the past decade, spending more than $21 billion in the process. It plans to acquire Sprint's prepaid business and build a nationwide wireless network.

DISH Network shares were trading up 5.17% to $33.77 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.62 and a 52-week low of $17.09.