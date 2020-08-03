Why Antares Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced a deal with Lunatus Global to distribute and promote XYOSTED in Saudi Arabia.

Antares Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The company's products include OTREXUP, Elestrin, Gelnique, Makena, and others.

Antares Pharma shares were trading up 8.81% to $2.84 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.13 and a 52-week low of $1.60.