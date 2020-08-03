Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Antares Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2020 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
Why Antares Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced a deal with Lunatus Global to distribute and promote XYOSTED in Saudi Arabia.

Antares Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The company's products include OTREXUP, Elestrin, Gelnique, Makena, and others.

Antares Pharma shares were trading up 8.81% to $2.84 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.13 and a 52-week low of $1.60.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATRS)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com