86 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares gained 65.3% to close at $0.45 on Friday after the company disclosed that it has received drilling plan approval for next well in Israel.
- Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) shares rose 60.3% to close at $35.26 after the company prices its IPO at $22 per share.
- Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) shares gained 60.1% to close at $13.00.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 54.6% to close at $12.40 after reporting a $28.6 million private placement.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares rose 48% to close at $3.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares climbed 44.8% to close at $2.23 as the company said gammaCore Sapphire CV will be available for distribution for $1,750. ElectroCore would be offering gammaCore Sapphire CV to all customers for $1,250 until further notice.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 41.3% to close at $6.99 after the company said it has submitted a patent application for the potential use of nasally administered Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of COVID-19, either alone or in combination with other anti-viral drugs.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares climbed 41.2% to close at $4.11 on Friday. Plasma stocks traded Friday after President Donald Trump encouraged Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their convalescent blood plasma as a treatment for the virus. Sonnet Biotherapeutics, last week, reported preclinical results from initial efficacy study exploring combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor with interleukins 18 and 12.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares jumped 36.1% to close at $34.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and reported a 39% year-over-year surge in global monthly active users.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 29.6% to close at $3.72
- Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE: ISDR) rose 28% to close at $14.98 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) gained 23.2% to close at $103.33 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its forecast.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 22.8% to close at $15.56.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) gained 20.6% to close at $7.04. Fluidigm has been selected for a $37 million project under National Institutes of Health RADx initiative.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) surged 19.5% to close at $22.97. Sohu shares gained last week following a buyout offer from Tencent.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) rose 18.6% to close at $9.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and signed a definitive agreement to sell EPSi Business unit for $365 million.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 17.8% to close at $5.95.
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares climbed 17.5% to close at $194.90 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) gained 17% to close at $8.35. Atento reported a reverse share split last week.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) climbed 16.6% to close at $14.62 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) shares rose 15.3% to close at $10.70 after the company raised its quarterly distribution from $0.3937 to $0.45875 per unit.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) climbed 15.1% to close at $40.60 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) climbed 15.1% to close at $54.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) surged 14.9% to close at $19.76 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) climbed 14.8% to close at $10.00 after the company announced the FDA granted an Emergency Use Authorization amendment that increases the company's Covid-19 diagnostic kit testing capacity through the use of automated RNA extraction.
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) gained 14.7% to close at $111.24 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 13.6% to close at $13.63 after the company announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office granted them a patent on novel analogs of cytisiniclinen for use in CNS and addiction indications.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 13.5% to close at $2.77 after the company reported Q2 results..
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) shares rose 13.4% to close at $19.04 after reporting Q2 results.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) climbed 13.4% to close at $8.71. Century Aluminum is expected to release quarterly results on August 5.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) surged 12.8% to close at $5.13 after the company swung to a Q2 profit.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) rose 12.7% to close at $17.30. Hebron reported results of an independent investigation refuting recent allegations.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 12.6% to close at $3.94.
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) surged 12.6% to close at $19.25. Superior Group reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results last week.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) gained 10.8% to close at $22.87 following Q3 results.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares jumped 10.5% to close at $425.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares jumped 8.2% to close at $253.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company reported a 12% year-over0year surge in Q2 DAUs & MAUs.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) gained 8.1% to close at $47.72 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) climbed 7.7% to close at $26.99 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) surged 7.4% to close at $4.78 after the company lifted its earnings forecast for the full year.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) gained 7.1% to close at $11.98.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) climbed 6.8% to close at $4.11 after reporting results for the first half of the year.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares gained 6.1% to close at $3.98 after the company disclosed that it has become aware that E-House (China), has entered into a deal with Leju's executive chairman, Mr. Xin Zhou, and certain affiliated entities, and SINA Corporation to buy 56.19% interest in Leju.
- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) gained 5.9% to close at $29.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 4.3% to close at $8.92. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Sorrento Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $30.
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares gained 3.7% to close at $3,164.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
Losers
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares fell 58.2% to close at $3.68 on Friday. Taoping shares jumped around 332% on Thursday as the company disclosed that it has upgraded its Taoping Smart Cloud Platform to expand its business.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares tumbled 55.2% to close at $3.14 on Friday. Precipio shares jumped 469% on Thursday after the company reported the commercial launch of coronavirus antibody test.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares dropped 31.4% to close at $16.31. Liminal BioSciences shares jumped 123% on Thursday as traders circulated this name as a potential plasma play.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares fell 27.5% to close at $6.85. Edesa Biotech shares climbed 81% on Thursday after the company filed an IND application for a phase 2/3 Coronavirus study.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 26.7% to close at $21.85 after dropping over 10% on Thursday. Eastman Kodak shares climbed over 318% on Wednesday following comments by President Trump indicating the US has reached a 'historic' deal with the company to produce critical pharmaceuticals.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) dropped 25.5% to close at $1.75 after the company reported after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.13 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $0.02 per share.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) dipped 23.5% to close at $4.96
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 20.7% to close at $3.90 after gaining 37% on Thursday.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) dropped 20.1% to close at $1.55. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, on Thursday, agreed to combine with F-star Therapeutics to pursue the mission of ‘creating the next-generation immunotherapies.’
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) fell 17.4% to close at $2.85
- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) declined 16.9% to close at $5.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares tumbled 16.8% to close at $11.18.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 16.7% to close at $3.95
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) dropped 16% to close at $97.22 after the company reported Q3 results and revised its FY20 earnings guidance.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares fell 16.6% to close at $7.22 after declining 7% on Thursday. Kandi Technologies shares jumped 141% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of its electric vehicles for the U.S. market, with an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
- PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) dipped 15.7% to close at $32.63 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss. JP Morgan downgraded Pros Holdings from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $40 to $38.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares fell 15.2% to close at $2.95 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares fell 15% to close at $18.36 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares declined 14.9% to close at $2.91 as the company announced workforce reduction. The company reported plans to eliminate 143 full time positions.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 14.8% to close at $3.63 after the company reported a $10 million registered direct offering.
- Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) fell 14.7% to close at $9.80 after reporting worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 13.7% to close at $3.03. Resolute Forest Products gained over 14% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 results.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) shares declined 13.5% to close at $3.46. New Home reported Q2 results on Thursday.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) fell 13.4% to close at $75.02 following Q2 results.
- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) dropped 13.3% to close at $5.72.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares declined 13.1% to close at $9.12.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) dropped 13.1% to close at $6.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 13% to close at $ 5.40 on Friday after climbing 36% on Thursday.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) declined 12.9% to close at $5.15 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 12.9% to close at $3.05. MOGU shares jumped 59% on Thursday following the release of Form 20-F.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) dropped 12.1% to close at $48.55 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results on Thursday.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) dropped 10.5% to close at $119.19 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued a weak Q3 forecast.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares fell 7.3% to close at $26.31 after the company reported a loss for the latest quarter.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) fell 7% to close at $7.80 following the release of Q2 results.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares fell 6.6% to close at $6.23. Mobileiron shares gained 13% on Thursday after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 sales and issued upbeat FY20 sales guidance.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) fell 6.2% to close at $35.50 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 5.9% to close at $176.65 after the company reported Q4 results and issued weak Q1 EPS guidance.
- Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) shares fell 5.6% to close at $61.91 following Q2 results.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 4.6% to close at $81.01 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) declined 4.1% to close at $107.35 after reporting quarterly results.
