Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Markit manufacturing PMI for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. July's final reading for manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 51.3 from June's level of 49.8.
- Data on construction spending for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending is expected to increase 1% in June following a 2.1% decline in May.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. For July, analysts expect the index increasing to 53.5 versus 52.6 in June.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
