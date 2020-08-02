NASA SpaceX Crew Return Safely: Capsule Splashes Down

The SpaceX Dragon Capsule carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken came splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida’s Gulf Coast.

This is a notable safe return of two American astronauts who were returning from the International Space Station as a part of the first commercial crewed mission.

A recovery vessel was already in place and rushed to pick up the men from the vehicle as soon as it touched down.

This is the first water touchdown since the time of Apollo’s command module 45 years ago.

The astronauts safely returned to earth and touched the waters around 14:48 EDT.

President Donald Trump attended the capsule's launch two months back congratulated the team on its safe return.

"Thank you to all!" he tweeted. "Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission."

Elon Musk also tweeted and congratulated the teams saying “Congratulations @SpaceX & @NASA on completing the first crewed Dragon flight!!”

