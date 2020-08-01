Notable Insider Buys: AT&T, Kinder Morgan And More

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors during periods of uncertainty.

The executive chair of an energy infrastructure firm has returned to the buy window.

None of the featured stocks saw a gain in the past week.

Conventional wisdom says that insiders and 10% owners buy shares of a company for one reason -- they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. So insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

Insiders continued to add shares despite overall market volatility and economic uncertainty. Here are some of the most noteworthy insider purchases reported in the past week.

Kinder Morgan

The Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) executive chair of the board, Richard Kinder, has resumed his buying. He picked up 300,000 more shares of this Houston-based energy infrastructure giant early last week at $14.10 to $14.15 each. That totaled more than $4.24 million. Kinder was a frequent buyer of shares last year.

CNBC's Jim Cramer was negative on Kinder Morgan recently. The stock retreated about 1% last week and was last seen at $14.10 a share. That is within Kinder's latest purchase price range. The share price is up less than 12% since the year-to-date low during the pandemic panic-selling back in March, which is about the time of his last listed share purchase.

Blackstone

A 10% owner of Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) has indirectly acquired 200,000 shares of this asset management firm for $17.00 apiece. That totaled $3.40 million and came in the wake of an in-line earnings report that prompted target price hikes at some analysts.

There was also bullish options activity on Blackstone recently. The shares closed down more than 4% for the week to $53.28 a share. The share price is almost 5% lower since the beginning of the year but up more than 44% since the year to date low in March. The stock has a consensus target price of $61.29.

AT&T

A director purchased 100,000 AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares via trust recently. Prices ranged from $29.615 to $29.83 a share, and the total for the transaction came to almost $2.97 million. That director, who is board chair at Seagate Technologies, now has an AT&T stake of 300,000 shares.

Jim Cramer also commented on this telecom's cash flow and dividend recently. Its shares ended last week essentially flat at $29.58, which is just below the above purchase price range. The stock is about 4% higher since its year-to-date low in March, and it has a $32.50 consensus price target.

See also: Insider Buys And Sells: What To Know And How To Leverage Using Benzinga Pro

Note that there was some amount of insider buying at eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) reported last week as well.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.