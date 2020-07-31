Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 156 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) rallied the most, trading up 2138.33% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Friday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit $420.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.61%.

shares broke to $520.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.32%. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares broke to $141.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.34 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.46%. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares hit $159.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.57 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.96%. Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares hit $35.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.