Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday, 156 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) rallied the most, trading up 2138.33% to reach its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Friday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit $420.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.61%.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares hit $255.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.79%.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $594.31 on Friday, moving up 2.42%.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.42%.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares broke to $150.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares were down 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.45.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares broke to $83.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,150.82. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares hit $142.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares hit a yearly high of $78.03. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares were up 0.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $265.68.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $275.48. The stock traded up 2.63% on the session.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares were up 6.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $407.86.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $237.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.06%.
- Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.49. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $108.70. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $312.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares were down 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.51 for a change of down 0.11%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $157.74.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.82. The stock was up 2.3% for the day.
- Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $267.43 with a daily change of up 3.59%.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $953.55 on Friday, moving up 4.69%.
- Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.72%.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.34. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares hit $164.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $240.00 with a daily change of down 0.75%.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares were up 4.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.00.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.34. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares broke to $131.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.24 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares were down 0.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $289.62.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares were down 2.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.00.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.86 on Friday, later moving down 2.27%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.82 on Friday, moving up 4.22%.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares broke to $84.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were down 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.86.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares were down 0.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $442.65.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $302.97. Shares traded down 0.6%.
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) shares broke to $54.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.96%.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares hit $47.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.72. Shares later traded down 1.61%.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.01%.
- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.29. Shares traded down 0.95%.
- DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares hit $92.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.93%.
- Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares broke to $287.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.55%.
- Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.12.
- Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares broke to $9.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.13%.
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.56 Friday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares set a new yearly high of $80.86 this morning. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares set a new yearly high of $115.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.00.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $79.53. Shares traded up 1.88%.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares broke to $520.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.32%.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares broke to $141.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.72 Friday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
- Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares hit a yearly high of $128.41. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session.
- New York Times (NYSE: NYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.34 Friday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $237.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.85%.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.5%.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares were down 0.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $129.67.
- GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares set a new yearly high of $21.88 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.28% on the session.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares hit a yearly high of $178.74. The stock traded down 0.95% on the session.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares were down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.80.
- B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.95. The stock traded up 3.84% on the session.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) shares hit a yearly high of $114.11. The stock traded up 14.09% on the session.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares were up 1.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.07 for a change of up 1.01%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.34 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.46%.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares hit $159.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.70 with a daily change of down 4.91%.
- Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.93 Friday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.74.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $96.32 for a change of up 0.14%.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares hit $127.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.42%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $192.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 15.57%.
- Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $261.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.26%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.75. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 13.65%.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.44. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares were up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.42 for a change of up 1.05%.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $156.99 with a daily change of down 3.12%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $83.09. Shares traded down 2.27%.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares were up 23.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.98.
- 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.23. The stock was up 7.45% for the day.
- Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares broke to $44.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.25%.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.60 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.46%.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $84.22 with a daily change of down 1.79%.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares hit $22.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
- Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.47 on Friday, moving up 0.61%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares hit $25.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) shares hit a yearly high of $12.74. The stock traded up 4.6% on the session.
- Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.70 with a daily change of up 1.89%.
- B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.65. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.99. The stock traded up 3.44% on the session.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares were up 3.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.59.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Friday morning, moving up 3.29%.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.42 with a daily change of up 9.58%.
- Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares hit $82.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.91%.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.89. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares broke to $51.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares hit $79.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.77%.
- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares broke to $54.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.55 on Friday morning, moving up 3.67%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares set a new yearly high of $14.27 this morning. The stock was up 3.93% on the session.
- OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.31 on Friday, moving up 0.91%.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.73 on Friday morning, moving up 2.34%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.94 Friday. The stock was up 3.5% for the day.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to $24.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares were down 2.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.10.
- Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.53 on Friday, moving up 12.57%.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares hit $16.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.57 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.96%.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares hit $35.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.44%.
- AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) shares set a new yearly high of $21.08 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.43% on the session.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.55 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.68. The stock traded up 12.24% on the session.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares were up 11.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.45 for a change of up 11.34%.
- Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $51.90. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Friday, moving up 8.7%.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.65 on Friday, moving down 1.91%.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares were down 6.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.49.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares broke to $21.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.7%.
- Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NASDAQ: BWMX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.82. The stock traded up 34.05% on the session.
- Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.94 on Friday, moving up 10.23%.
- Golden Star Resources (AMEX: GSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.56 on Friday, moving up 2.06%.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.55 on Friday morning, moving up 3.67%.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE: LEJU) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.96. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
- Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.83. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
- Ellomay Capital (AMEX: ELLO) shares broke to $26.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
- Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 5.99%.
- Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.93. The stock traded up 14.83% on the session.
- Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%.
- Metalla Royalty (AMEX: MTA) shares hit $8.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.66%.
- Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.81. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.18%.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares broke to $8.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.36%.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.86%.
- Atento (NYSE: ATTO) shares hit a yearly high of $18.59. The stock traded up 22.05% on the session.
- Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) shares broke to $0.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 81.52%.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.47 on Friday, moving up 31.11%.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares set a new yearly high of $2.78 this morning. The stock later traded down 2.13% on the session.
- Issuer Direct (AMEX: ISDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.42. The stock was up 25.25% for the day.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares set a new yearly high of $3.00 this morning. The stock was up 25.9% on the session.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.64 with a daily change of down 0.76%.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.75. The stock traded up 31.55% on the session.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares were up 2138.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.92 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 14.29%.
- Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) shares were up 24.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.90.
Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas