Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2020
On Friday, 156 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) rallied the most, trading up 2138.33% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Friday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit $420.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.61%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares hit $255.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.79%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $594.31 on Friday, moving up 2.42%.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.42%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares broke to $150.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares were down 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.45.
  • Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares broke to $83.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
  • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,150.82. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares hit $142.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares hit a yearly high of $78.03. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares were up 0.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $265.68.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $275.48. The stock traded up 2.63% on the session.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares were up 6.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $407.86.
  • Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $237.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.06%.
  • Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.49. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $108.70. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $312.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.06 Friday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares were down 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.51 for a change of down 0.11%.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $157.74.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.82. The stock was up 2.3% for the day.
  • Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $267.43 with a daily change of up 3.59%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $953.55 on Friday, moving up 4.69%.
  • Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.72%.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.34. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares hit $164.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $240.00 with a daily change of down 0.75%.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares were up 4.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.00.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.34. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares broke to $131.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
  • Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.24 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares were down 0.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $289.62.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares were down 2.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.00.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.86 on Friday, later moving down 2.27%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.82 on Friday, moving up 4.22%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares broke to $84.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were down 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.86.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares were down 0.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $442.65.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $302.97. Shares traded down 0.6%.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) shares broke to $54.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.96%.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares hit $47.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.72. Shares later traded down 1.61%.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.01%.
  • Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.29. Shares traded down 0.95%.
  • DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares hit $92.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.93%.
  • Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares broke to $287.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.55%.
  • Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.12.
  • Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares broke to $9.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.13%.
  • CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.56 Friday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares set a new yearly high of $80.86 this morning. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares set a new yearly high of $115.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.00.
  • GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $79.53. Shares traded up 1.88%.
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares broke to $520.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.32%.
  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares broke to $141.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.72 Friday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares hit a yearly high of $128.41. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session.
  • New York Times (NYSE: NYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.34 Friday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $237.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.85%.
  • Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.5%.
  • MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares were down 0.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $129.67.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares set a new yearly high of $21.88 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.28% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares hit a yearly high of $178.74. The stock traded down 0.95% on the session.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares were down 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.80.
  • B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.95. The stock traded up 3.84% on the session.
  • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) shares hit a yearly high of $114.11. The stock traded up 14.09% on the session.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares were up 1.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.07 for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.34 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.46%.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares hit $159.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.70 with a daily change of down 4.91%.
  • Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.93 Friday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.74.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $96.32 for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares hit $127.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.42%.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $192.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 15.57%.
  • Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $261.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.26%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.75. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 13.65%.
  • Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.44. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
  • TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares were up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.42 for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $156.99 with a daily change of down 3.12%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $83.09. Shares traded down 2.27%.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares were up 23.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.98.
  • 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.23. The stock was up 7.45% for the day.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares broke to $44.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.25%.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.60 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.46%.
  • Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $84.22 with a daily change of down 1.79%.
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares hit $22.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.47 on Friday, moving up 0.61%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares hit $25.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) shares hit a yearly high of $12.74. The stock traded up 4.6% on the session.
  • Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.70 with a daily change of up 1.89%.
  • B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.65. The stock traded up 3.66% on the session.
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.99. The stock traded up 3.44% on the session.
  • Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares were up 3.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.59.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Friday morning, moving up 3.29%.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.42 with a daily change of up 9.58%.
  • Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares hit $82.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.91%.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.89. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares broke to $51.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares hit $79.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.77%.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares broke to $54.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.55 on Friday morning, moving up 3.67%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares set a new yearly high of $14.27 this morning. The stock was up 3.93% on the session.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.31 on Friday, moving up 0.91%.
  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.73 on Friday morning, moving up 2.34%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.94 Friday. The stock was up 3.5% for the day.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to $24.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares were down 2.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.10.
  • Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.53 on Friday, moving up 12.57%.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares hit $16.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.57 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.96%.
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares hit $35.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.44%.
  • AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) shares set a new yearly high of $21.08 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.43% on the session.
  • PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.55 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.68. The stock traded up 12.24% on the session.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares were up 11.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.45 for a change of up 11.34%.
  • Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $51.90. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Friday, moving up 8.7%.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.65 on Friday, moving down 1.91%.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares were down 6.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.49.
  • Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares broke to $21.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.7%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NASDAQ: BWMX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.82. The stock traded up 34.05% on the session.
  • Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.94 on Friday, moving up 10.23%.
  • Golden Star Resources (AMEX: GSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.56 on Friday, moving up 2.06%.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.55 on Friday morning, moving up 3.67%.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE: LEJU) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.96. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
  • Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.83. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
  • Ellomay Capital (AMEX: ELLO) shares broke to $26.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 5.99%.
  • Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.93. The stock traded up 14.83% on the session.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%.
  • Metalla Royalty (AMEX: MTA) shares hit $8.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.66%.
  • Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.81. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.18%.
  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares broke to $8.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.
  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.36%.
  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.86%.
  • Atento (NYSE: ATTO) shares hit a yearly high of $18.59. The stock traded up 22.05% on the session.
  • Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) shares broke to $0.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 81.52%.
  • O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.47 on Friday, moving up 31.11%.
  • Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares set a new yearly high of $2.78 this morning. The stock later traded down 2.13% on the session.
  • Issuer Direct (AMEX: ISDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.42. The stock was up 25.25% for the day.
  • Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares set a new yearly high of $3.00 this morning. The stock was up 25.9% on the session.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.64 with a daily change of down 0.76%.
  • DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.75. The stock traded up 31.55% on the session.
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares were up 2138.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.92 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 14.29%.
  • Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) shares were up 24.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.90.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

