Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2020 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher. 

Bloomberg reported Trump may order China's ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. operations. TikTok has been seen as a competitor to Snapchat and this action could potentially benefit Snap.

Snap operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps.

Snap's stock was trading up 3.84% at $24.27 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $26.76 and a 52-week low of $7.89.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Snap
Facebook Offering Substantial Financial Incentives To Bring TikTok Talent On Its 'Instagram Reels' Platform: WSJ
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Snap Inc
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Snap Sells Off As Losses Grow, But These Analysts Would Buy The Dip
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com