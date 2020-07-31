Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher.

Bloomberg reported Trump may order China's ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. operations. TikTok has been seen as a competitor to Snapchat and this action could potentially benefit Snap.

Snap operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps.

Snap's stock was trading up 3.84% at $24.27 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $26.76 and a 52-week low of $7.89.