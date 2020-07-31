70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares gained 113.3% to $6.21. Plasma stocks traded higher after President Donald Trump encouraged Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their convalescent blood plasma as a treatment for the virus. Sonnet Biotherapeutics, last week, reported preclinical results from initial efficacy study exploring combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor with interleukins 18 and 12.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) jumped 109% to $0.569 after the company disclosed that it has received drilling plan approval for next well in Israel.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 79.1% to $8.86 after the company said it has submitted a patent application for the potential use of nasally administered Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of COVID-19, either alone or in combination with other anti-viral drugs.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 57.7% to $2.4278 as the company said gammaCore Sapphire CV will be available for distribution for $1,750. ElectroCore would be offering gammaCore Sapphire CV to all customers for $1,250 until further notice.
- Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE: ISDR) gained 30.8% to $15.30 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) gained 25.1% to $31.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and reported a 39% year-over-year surge in global monthly active users.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) surged 22.1% to $102.45 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its forecast.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) gained 22% to $14.62 after the company announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office granted them a patent on novel analogs of cytisiniclinen for use in CNS and addiction indications.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares rose 21.3% to $4.55 after the company disclosed that it has become aware that E-House (China), has entered into a deal with Leju's executive chairman, Mr. Xin Zhou, and certain affiliated entities, and SINA Corporation to buy 56.19% interest in Leju.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 17.5% to $10.23 after the company announced the FDA granted an Emergency Use Authorization amendment that increases the company's Covid-19 diagnostic kit testing capacity through the use of automated RNA extraction.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 17.4% to $10.04. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Sorrento Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $30.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) rose 17% to $8.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and signed a definitive agreement to sell EPSi Business unit for $365 million.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) jumped 16.5% to $ 14.60 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) shares gained 15.8% to $19.45 after reporting Q2 results.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) surged 15.2% to $23.77 following Q3 results.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) shares rose 14.7% to $10.64 after the company raised its quarterly distribution from $0.3937 to $0.45875 per unit.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) gained 13.6% to $14.39.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) surged 13.3% to $ 3.0016.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) gained 13.3% to $3.0399.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) rose 13.1% to $39.88 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) gained 13.1% to $12.65.
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) rose 11.7% to $108.36 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) rose 11.4% to $52.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) gained 11.2% to $ 49.09 following upbeat quarterly results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 11% to $4.27 after reporting results for the first half of the year.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 10.3% to $3.86.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) climbed 10% to $4.8952 after the company lifted its earnings forecast for the full year.
- Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) gained 7.8% to $27.00 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares gained 7.4% to $251.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company reported a 12% year-over0year surge in Q2 DAUs & MAUs.
- El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) rose 7% to $18.38 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 5.6% to $406.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) gained 5.6% to $9.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) rose 5% to $29.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) gained 4.8% to $39.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 EPS guidance.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) gained 4.4% to $3.12 after the company announced it has signed a 3-year deal with Oxford Biomedica for manufacturing and supplying AXO-Lenti-PD.
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 4.1% to $3,175.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares dipped 49% to $3.5650. Precipio shares jumped 469% on Thursday after the company reported the commercial launch of coronavirus antibody test.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares dropped 44% to $4.9250. Taoping shares jumped around 332% on Thursday as the company disclosed that it has upgraded its Taoping Smart Cloud Platform to expand its business.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares fell 33.8% to $15.74. Liminal BioSciences shares jumped 123% on Thursday as traders circulated this name as a potential plasma play.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) dropped 30.6% to $20.70 after dropping over 10% on Thursday. Eastman Kodak shares climbed over 318% on Wednesday following comments by President Trump indicating the US has reached a 'historic' deal with the company to produce critical pharmaceuticals.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares declined 25.4% to $7.05. Edesa Biotech shares climbed 81% on Thursday after the company filed an IND application for a phase 2/3 Coronavirus study.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) dropped 25% to $3.6922 after gaining 37% on Thursday.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 23.6% to $1.7950 after the company reported after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.13 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $0.02 per share.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares declined 21.1% to $2.7452 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares fell 17.7% to $7.13 after declining 7% on Thursday. Kandi Technologies shares jumped 141% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of its electric vehicles for the U.S. market, with an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 16.8% to $5.17 after climbing 36% on Thursday.
- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) dipped 15.9% to $5.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) fell 15.9% to $72.95 following Q2 results.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares declined 15.5% to $18.24 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares dropped 15.3% to $2.9640. MOGU shares jumped 59% on Thursday following the release of Form 20-F.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) fell 14.7% to $7.68 after pricing its IPO at $9 per share.
- PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) dipped 14.5% to $33.08 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss. JP Morgan downgraded Pros Holdings from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $40 to $38.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) fell 14.5% to $98.91 after the company reported Q3 results and revised its FY20 earnings guidance.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) fell 14% to $1.6681. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, on Thursday, agreed to combine with F-star Therapeutics to pursue the mission of ‘creating the next-generation immunotherapies.’
- Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) fell 13.2% to $9.97 after reporting worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 12.5% to $3.0699. Resolute Forest Products gained over 14% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 results.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 12.3% to $5.18 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) shares declined 11.9% to $ 57.78 following Q2 results.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) dropped 11.8% to $7.40 following the release of Q2 results.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares declined 11.6% to $25.11 after the company reported a loss for the latest quarter.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) fell 11.3% to $33.56 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) dropped 11.1% to $118.46 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued a weak Q3 forecast.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) fell 10.8% to $49.25 after the company reported weaker-the-expected Q2 results.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares declined 10.6% to $ 5.96. Mobileiron shares gained 13% on Thursday after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 sales and issued upbeat FY20 sales guidance.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 9% to $5.12 after reporting Q2 results.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 7.7% to $173.18 after the company reported Q4 results and issued weak Q1 EPS guidance.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) dropped 10.8% to $49.24 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results on Thursday.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 9.1% to $77.25 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) fell 5.5% to $3.4050 following Q2 results.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) declined 5% to $106.29 after reporting quarterly results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas