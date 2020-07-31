A Look Into Caterpillar's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) rose by 26.39%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Caterpillar has.

Caterpillar's Debt

Based on Caterpillar’s balance sheet as of May 6, 2020, long-term debt is at $24.37 billion and current debt is at $12.72 billion, amounting to $37.09 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $7.12 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $29.97 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Caterpillar’s $75.89 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.49. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. For example, a debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.