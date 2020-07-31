Merck's Debt Overview

Shares of Merck & Co Inc. (NYSE: MRK) moved higher by 3.19% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Merck & Co has.

Merck & Co's Debt

According to the Merck & Co’s most recent financial statement as reported on May 6, 2020, total debt is at $28.00 billion, with $21.64 billion in long-term debt and $6.36 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.42 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $20.57 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Merck & Co’s $84.91 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.33. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. For example, a debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Importance of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.