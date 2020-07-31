88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares jumped 469.1% to close at $7.00 on Thursday after the company reported the commercial launch of coronavirus antibody test.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares climbed 331.5% to close at $8.80 on Thursday as the company disclosed that it has upgraded its Taoping Smart Cloud Platform to expand its business.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares climbed 123.6% to close at $23.79.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) rose 81.4% to close at $9.45 after the company filed an IND application for a phase 2/3 Coronavirus study.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares jumped 59.1% to close at $3.50 following the release of Form 20-F.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 36.7% to close at $4.92.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 35.9% to close at $6.21. ThermoGenesis announced Corning's commercial launch of the X-SERIES cell processing products developed by ThermoGenesis, last month.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 33.5% to close at $12.60 after reporting preliminary results for the second quarter. The company reported preliminary net sales of roughly $515 million and a comparable store sales increase of around 42%.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares gained 31.7% to close at $3.74 after Dow Jones, citing sources, reported that the FDA is nearing emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) climbed 29.5% to close at $12.49 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Eunice Energy and Nissan Nik. I. Theocharakis for the development and promotion of e-mobility in Greece. Blink Charging shares jumped around 33% on Wednesday after the company announced it will collaborate with EnerSys to develop "high power inductive/wireless and enhanced DC fast charging systems with energy storage options for the automotive market."
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 25.4% to close at $76.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 24.6% to close at $5.47.
- Park National Corporation (NYSE: PRK) climbed 24.3% to close at $88.00. Park National is set to join S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 24.2% to close at $30.81 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) gained 23.8% to close at $24.27.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) jumped 22.8% to close at $10.50
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) rose 22.1% to close at $7.41 after reporting Q2 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares rose 21.2% to close at $1.66. Cellectar Biosciences, last week, was granted European patent number EP3229810 titled ‘Phospholipid Ether Analogs As Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles.’
- Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) climbed 20.8% to close at $8.32 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) rose 19.6% to close at $43.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 guidance above estimates.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) surged 19.2% to close at $3.66. Potbelly named Robert D. Wright as President and CEO last week.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 19.1% to close at $12.37.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) climbed 17.8% to close at $2.85. Resonant is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 5.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 17.3% to close at $16.01 after the company reported Q2 results and announced a major oil discovery at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled offshore Suriname in Block 58.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) climbed 16.6% to close at $5.62. Casa systems reported better-than-expected Q2 results after the closing bell.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) gained 16.2% to close at $3.88.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 15.7% to close at $26.06. The company, last week, earlier announced a manufacturing agreement with Vigene for its AdCOVID single dose coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) gained 15.5% to close at $3.51.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) climbed 15.4% to close at $29.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued strong Q4 guidance.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) climbed 15.2% to close at $107.19 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued upbeat forecast for the current quarter.
- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) rose 14.8% to close at $64.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) climbed 14.6% to close at $11.34 after the company reported a global collaboration with Novartis to develop genomic medicines for autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) rose 14.4% to close at $141.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) rose 14.3% to close at $3.51 after the company reported Q2 results.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) gained 14.1% to close at $38.23 following Q2 earnings.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares rose 13.7% to close at $4.32.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares rose 13.9% to close at $4.26 after the company said it has notified Health Canada of its decision to forfeit the licenses of its wholly owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, and suspend all activities by FV Pharma within 30 days of the notification date. FSD Pharma said it has started the process of liquidating all FV Pharma assets, including the sale of the company's cannabis production facility in Cobourg, Ontario.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) rose 13.2% to close at $6.67 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 sales and issued upbeat FY20 sales guidance.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) rose 12.5% to close at $3.32 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) rose 12.5% to close at $22.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) climbed 11.6% to close at $128.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) gained 11.6% to close at $102.66 after reporting Q4 results. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Cimpress from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $116.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) rose 10.6% to close at $15.98 following strong Q2 results.
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) shares rose 10.4% to close at $11.97 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 9.3% to close at $7.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) rose 8.9% to close at $69.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares jumped 7.8% to close at $6.28.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 7.6% to close at $1.71 after the company announced it has received FDA rare pediatric disease designation for Ganaxolone for the treatment of CDKL5 deficiency disorder.
- Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY) rose 7.4% to close at $28.37 following better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) gained 7.3% to close at $0.80 after the company said its genome imaging technology provides essential scaffolding results in high profile bat genome study.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) rose 6.8% to close at $69.18 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results and providing upbeat FY20 guidance.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) gained 6.4% to close at $20.73 after the company announced its coronavirus DNA vaccine INO-4800 provides protection with memory immune response in non-human primates challenged with Coronavirus.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) jumped 6.2% to close at $4.26.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) gained 5.4% to close at $480.52 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares dipped 30.6% to close at $3.45 on Thursday after the company said initial clinical data on the first five patients from Part B of a Phase 1/2 study that's exploring the combination of GEN-009 and immune checkpoint inhibitor-based regimens in advanced solid tumorsshowed that three achieved independent RECIST responses starting from the first GEN-009 dose.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares fell 25.3% to close at $0.4445 after the company priced its 15 million share offering at $0.40 per share.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) fell 23.6% to close at $14.01 after reporting results for its second quarter.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 20.7% to close at $1.23. Sypris Solutions announced Wednesday that it has recently received significant orders for its Tube Turns branded Ultra-High Pressure and Double Bolt closure product lines in Brazil and Canada.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) dropped 20.1% to close at $3.10 after the company priced its 21.67 million share offering at $3 per share.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 18.7% to close at $7.54. Capricor Therapeutics is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 6.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares dropped 18.2% to close at $3.11. Eros International reported FY20 sales of $155.5 million.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares dropped 18.1% to close at $5.73 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 17.7% to close at $2.23 after the company reported Q2 results.
- QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) fell 17% to close at $1.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) fell 16.8% to close at $22.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares declined 15.6% to close at $23.84 after reporting quarterly results.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) shares dropped 15.6% to close at $4.00. New Home Co posted a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, versus a year-ago profit of $0.08 per share.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares declined 14% to close at $5.66. Big 5 Sporting Goods, earlier during the week, reported Q2 earnings of $0.52 per share.
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares fell 13.8% to close at $22.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) shares declined 13.4% to close at $15.65.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dropped 13.3% to close at $6.15 after reporting Q2 results.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) fell 13.1% to close at $23.26. Rocky Brands posted Q2 EPS of $0.33 earlier during the week.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) dipped 12.2% to close at $11.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 12% to close at $2.87.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) dropped 11.5% to close at $7.09.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 11.1% to close at $1.12 after the company reported a proposed common stock offering and announced plans to expand its clinical program to target additional sarcomas in Ewing sarcoma Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 10.5% to close at $2.13 after jumping around 21% on Wednesday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 10.2% to close at $29.83. Eastman Kodak shares climbed over 318% on Wednesday following comments by President Trump indicating the US has reached a 'historic' deal with the company to produce critical pharmaceuticals.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 10.2% to close at $8.80 after jumping over 50% on Wednesday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and its distribution partner MicroSafe Group Dubai announced that Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) fell 10.1% to close at $7.14.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 8.9% to close at $8.17. Sasol shares jumped 13% on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with Air Liquide to sell its sixteen air separation units.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) fell 7.6% to close at $3.19 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 7.1% to close at $8.6. Kandi Technologies shares jumped 141% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of its electric vehicles for the U.S. market, with an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 7% to close at $1.34 after reporting quarterly results.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) fell 6.7% to close at $1.94 after the company announced it has agreed to combine with F-star Therapeutics to pursue the mission of ‘creating the next-generation immunotherapies.’
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc(NYSE: FSM) fell 6% to close at $6.49. Fortuna, on Wednesday, announced the resumption of production at the Caylloma Mine, Peru.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 5.7% to close at $4.79 after dropping over 6% on Wednesday.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) fell 5.3% to close at $4.13. Endeavour Silver rescheduled the release of its Q2 results for Tuesday August 4, 2020.
