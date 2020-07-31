Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2020 4:25am   Comments
  • Data on personal income and consumer spending for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. For June, personal income is expected to decline 1% versus a 4.2% drop in May. Consumer spending is projected to increase 5.6% in June, compared to an 8.2% rise in May.
  • The employment cost index for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index to rise 0.6% in the second quarter, versus a 0.8% increase during the first quarter.
  • The Chicago PMI for July will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is estimated to surge to 42.8 in July from June’s reading of 36.6.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a reading of 73.2 for the consumer sentiment index.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

