Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. For June, personal income is expected to decline 1% versus a 4.2% drop in May. Consumer spending is projected to increase 5.6% in June, compared to an 8.2% rise in May.
- The employment cost index for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index to rise 0.6% in the second quarter, versus a 0.8% increase during the first quarter.
- The Chicago PMI for July will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is estimated to surge to 42.8 in July from June’s reading of 36.6.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a reading of 73.2 for the consumer sentiment index.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets