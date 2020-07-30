Market Overview

Impossible Foods' Plant-Based Burger To Debut At 2,100 Walmart Stores Across US
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2020 10:12pm   Comments
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will sell Impossible Foods’ burger at its stores across the United States, the latter announced Thursday.

What Happened

The plant-based "Impossible Burger" will be available in 12-ounce packages at 2,100 Walmart locations across the 50 states, as well as on the retailer's website and app.

Overall, the company’s flagship product is now available at 8,000 retail outlets in the U.S., a 50 times increase in its retail footprint in less than six months, according to Impossible Foods.

"It's a...very significant step for us," the company's CEO Patrick Brown told CNBC. "Walmart is the biggest food retailer in the world...biggest seller of meat in the U.S."

Brown added that the Arkansas-based retailer is "exactly the kind of partner" the company wants, and lauded its committment to sustainability.

Why It Matters

Rival Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) already sells its plant-protein based products including The Beyond Burger at Kroger Co’s (NYSE: KR) stores.

The two plant-based meat companies are also competing at the restaurant tables with an Impossible Whopper available at Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) fast-food unit Burger King and  Starbucks Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SBUX) menu featuring an impossible breakfast sandwich. 

Beyond Meat’s offerings are available at Dunkin Donuts owned by the Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) and at Starbucks.

Price Action 

Walmart shares closed nearly 0.4% lower at $130.12 on Thursday and gained another 0.14% in the after-hours trading.

Photo Courtesy: Impossible Foods

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Impossible burger Impossible Foods Patrick Brown plant-based meat

