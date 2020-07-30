32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Facebook (NYSE: FB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q2 DAUs & MAUs up 12% year over year.
- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales results above estimates.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company raised FY20 sales guidance.
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Altice (NASDAQ: ATUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company signed a definitive agreement to sell EPSi Business Unit for $365 million.
- Hartford Financial (NYSE: HIG) shares are trading higher after the company reported inline Q2 EPS results.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $3.51 and sales of $266.47 million, both up year over year.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.13, up from $(0.04) year over year and better-than-expected sales results.
- Leaf Group (NASDAQ: LEAF) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.03, up from $(0.26) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Losers
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Shake Shack (NASDAQ: SHAK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-the-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 Non-IFRS EPS and sales results.
- 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.13), down from $0.02 year over year.
- Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Covanta (NYSE: CVA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
