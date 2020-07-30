Market Overview

Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2020 3:08pm   Comments
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading lower on Thursday following reports indicating two U.S. senators are encouraging a DOJ probe into the company and Tik Tok.

Zoom Video  provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Zoom Video shares were trading down 1.2% at $249.32 during the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $281 and a 52-week low of $60.97.

