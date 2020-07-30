Market Overview

Why Goldman Sachs Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2020 10:42am   Comments
Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares are trading lower on Thursday amid macro concerns following a steep decline in U.S. GDP and rising jobless claims, a well as weakness in tech names ahead of this week's earnings.

Goldman Sachs is a global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40% of net revenue), asset management (25% of net revenue), and consumer and wealth management (15% of net revenue) segments.

Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Goldman reorganized itself as a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve System.

Goldman Sachs shares are trading down 2.85% at $196.67 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $250.36 and a 52-week low of $130.85 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

