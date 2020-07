Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 26 companies set new 52-week lows.

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: TMBR) .

. Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 7.97% to reach a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.6%.

Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.87 on Thursday, moving down 2.85%.

Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.07%.

J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares made a new 52-week low of $53.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.37. The stock traded down 1.96%.

Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.02. Shares traded down 1.8%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.67. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.76. Shares traded down 1.58%.

Revlon (NYSE: REV) stock hit $6.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.30. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) stock hit a yearly low of $3.27. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.66. The stock was down 7.97% on the session.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.24%.

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares moved down 2.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25, drifting down 2.4%.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) shares hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.

Express (NYSE: EXPR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.02 and moving down 4.63%.

Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares moved down 1.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.02, drifting down 1.03%.

Happiness Biotech Gr (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares moved down 4.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting down 4.26%.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) shares were down 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.13.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.72% for the day.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Thursday, moving down 1.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Thursday, moving down 1.89%. Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: TMBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday, moving down 2.43%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.