Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 73 companies set new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) .

. Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) rallied the most, trading up 1635.8% to reach its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares broke to $130.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.

shares broke to $130.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $198.64. The stock was up 3.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $198.64. The stock was up 3.82% for the day. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.64%. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $140.95. Shares traded up 11.88%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $140.95. Shares traded up 11.88%. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $787.70. Shares traded up 0.63%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $787.70. Shares traded up 0.63%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $77.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares set a new yearly high of $381.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $381.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.8% on the session. Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.62%. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.42 for a change of up 1.0%.

shares were up 1.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.42 for a change of up 1.0%. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $264.10 for a change of up 0.1%.

shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $264.10 for a change of up 0.1%. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $486.91 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.47%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $486.91 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.47%. Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.62%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.62%. Kellogg (NYSE: K) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $72.88 with a daily change of up 1.92%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $72.88 with a daily change of up 1.92%. Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares hit a yearly high of $244.93. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $244.93. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session. Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.15 on Thursday, moving up 7.78%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $70.15 on Thursday, moving up 7.78%. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.47 on Thursday, moving up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $40.47 on Thursday, moving up 0.45%. Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.83. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $56.83. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $128.45 on Thursday, moving up 8.56%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $128.45 on Thursday, moving up 8.56%. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares hit $90.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.25%.

shares hit $90.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.25%. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were up 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.63 for a change of up 1.21%.

shares were up 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.63 for a change of up 1.21%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $267.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $267.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%. Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares hit a yearly high of $22.19. The stock traded up 11.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.19. The stock traded up 11.01% on the session. CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.82 on Thursday, moving up 1.66%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $82.82 on Thursday, moving up 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.45 for a change of down 0.13%.

shares were down 0.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.45 for a change of down 0.13%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares were up 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.26.

shares were up 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.26. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $156.39 with a daily change of up 11.96%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $156.39 with a daily change of up 11.96%. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.57 for a change of up 0.2%.

shares were up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.57 for a change of up 0.2%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.27. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.27. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.23%. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.75 on Thursday, moving down 1.12%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $72.75 on Thursday, moving down 1.12%. CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) shares set a new 52-week high of $130.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.95%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $130.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.95%. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares broke to $158.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high.

shares broke to $158.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.11 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $72.11 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.17 with a daily change of down 1.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.17 with a daily change of down 1.27%. Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares were up 2.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.77 for a change of up 2.26%.

shares were up 2.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.77 for a change of up 2.26%. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares hit $25.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.41%.

shares hit $25.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.41%. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares broke to $47.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high.

shares broke to $47.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.22 on Thursday, moving up 0.18%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $92.22 on Thursday, moving up 0.18%. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.74. The stock was up 18.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $43.74. The stock was up 18.29% for the day. B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.31. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.31. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares broke to $25.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.

shares broke to $25.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%. Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 3.83%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 3.83%. Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.43%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $70.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.43%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $51.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.16%. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.55%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares hit $23.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.2%.

shares hit $23.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.2%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.02 Thursday. The stock later traded down 0.06% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.02 Thursday. The stock later traded down 0.06% for the day. Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares hit $33.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.

shares hit $33.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares were up 12.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.59.

shares were up 12.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.59. SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares set a new yearly high of $6.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $6.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session. At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Thursday, moving up 34.72%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Thursday, moving up 34.72%. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat). GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.62%. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.00 on Thursday, moving down 5.31%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $30.00 on Thursday, moving down 5.31%. Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.79 for a change of up 0.31%.

shares were up 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.79 for a change of up 0.31%. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) shares were up 5.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.34.

shares were up 5.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.34. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares hit $8.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.

shares hit $8.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%. Invesco Bond (NYSE: VBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.23. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.23. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session. Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares hit a yearly high of $12.85. The stock traded up 4.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.85. The stock traded up 4.22% on the session. Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: KNDI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.40. Shares traded up 23.71%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.40. Shares traded up 23.71%. John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE: JHS) shares hit a yearly high of $15.53. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.53. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.82 on Thursday morning, moving up 20.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.82 on Thursday morning, moving up 20.58%. Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.33%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.33%. Atento (NYSE: ATTO) shares hit a yearly high of $7.82. The stock traded up 333.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $7.82. The stock traded up 333.86% on the session. Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) shares were down 4.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.99 for a change of down 4.17%.

shares were down 4.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.99 for a change of down 4.17%. Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.10. The stock traded up 169.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.10. The stock traded up 169.48% on the session. Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares set a new yearly high of $2.45 this morning. The stock was up 28.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.45 this morning. The stock was up 28.29% on the session. Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares set a new yearly high of $5.19 this morning. The stock was up 9.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.19 this morning. The stock was up 9.11% on the session. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares were down 5.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.87.

shares were down 5.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.87. Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares set a new yearly high of $7.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session. Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares were up 1635.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44 for a change of up 1635.8%.

shares were up 1635.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44 for a change of up 1635.8%. Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares were up 14.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.15.

shares were up 14.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.15. Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.39 on Thursday, moving up 11.7%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.