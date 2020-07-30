Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comcast's Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 9:23am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of Comcast Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) moved higher by 24.83%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Comcast has.

Comcast's Debt

Based on Comcast’s financial statement as of April 30, 2020, long-term debt is at $105.77 billion and current debt is at $2.97 billion, amounting to $108.74 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $8.52 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $100.23 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Comcast’s $262.42 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.41. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. For example, a debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

Comcast: Q2 Earnings Insights
Thursday Is Bringing A Shower of Earnings
Comcast's Earnings: A Preview
Roku Analyst Sees Potential Risks To Long-term Earnings Power Reflected In Valuation
'Doing Well By Doing Good': How LeagueSide Is Impacting Communities, Youth Sports
Comcast's Peacock Streaming Service Saw 1.5M App Downloads In 6 Days Of Launch: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com