Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Archer-Daniels Midland's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 8:51am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Archer-Daniels Midland Inc. (NYSE: ADM) increased by 23.43% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Archer-Daniels Midland has.

Archer-Daniels Midland's Debt

According to the Archer-Daniels Midland’s most recent financial statement as reported on May 1, 2020, total debt is at $12.50 billion, with $8.61 billion in long-term debt and $3.89 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $4.73 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $7.77 billion.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Archer-Daniels Midland has $48.40 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.26. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. For example, a debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADM)

Archer-Daniels Midland: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2020
Cramer Weighs In On American Tower, Starbucks And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com