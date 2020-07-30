90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares climbed 318.1% to close at $33.20 on Wednesday following comments by President Trump indicating the US has reached a 'historic' deal with the company to produce critical pharmaceuticals. Eastman Kodak shares jumped over 200% on Tuesday after the company announced it is pivoting to drug ingredient development and announced a large government loan.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) gained 140.8% to close at $9.32 after the company announced the launch of its electric vehicles for the U.S. market, with an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares surged 67.7% to close at $16.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Melvin Capital Management also reported a 7.5% passive stake in the company.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares gained 61.2% to close at $1.37 after the company agreed to be acquired by Enova. On Deck Capital also reported results for its second quarter.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares gained 50.5% to close at $9.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and its distribution partner MicroSafe Group Dubai announced that Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 47.2% to close at $6.58 after the company reported Q2 earnings of $0.52 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per share. The company also reinstated its quarterly dividend.
- Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) gained 43.2% to close at $0.7660 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) gained 39.3% to close at $26.76 after reporting Q2 results.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) gained 35.4% to close at $25.88 after the company announced it sees $400 million annualized cost reductions through profit improvement plan for Victorias Secret. The company also announced it has reopened most Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret stores in North America.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) climbed 32.5% to close at $9.62. Blink Charging, announced on Tuesday, that it will collaborate with EnerSys to develop 'high power inductive/wireless and enhanced DC fast charging systems with energy storage options for the automotive market.'
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) surged 32.1% to close at $18.08.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) gained 28.9% to close at $8.78 after reporting Q2 results. B of A Securities upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares gained 28.4% to close at $7.19 after the company completed over 180,000 CDA-based cancer risk assessment tests.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) surged 27.1% to close at $6.42.
- SOS Ltd. ADR (NYSE: SOS) gained 26.3% to close at $2.69 after the company announced its plans for the future after settling on the west coast of Qingdao.
- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) shares rose 26% to close at $23.93. Vertex priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Brink's (NYSE: BCO) gained 25.5% to close at $48.07 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 24.3% to close at $4.09. Arlo Technologies, last week, reported an agreement with Securitas USA to integrate Smartcloud SaaS solution.
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) surged 23.4% to close at $17.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) gained 22.7% to close at $4.70. On Monday, OncoSec named Kellie Malloy Foerter as Chief Operating Officer.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 22.1% to close at $26.11.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 21.8% to close at $0.6968 after jumping over 17% on Tuesday.
- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC) jumped 21.6% to close at $28.80 after the company announced plans to combine with CPA.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) surged 20.4% to close at $21.53 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) gained 20.4% to close at $54.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 EPS guidance.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 20.3% to close at $6.71 after the company reported contract for another Southern California microgrid.
- Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) gained 19.8% to close at $24.83. IAA will replace Deluxe in the S&P MidCap 400 and Deluxe will replace El Paso Electric in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, August 3.
- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) shares gained 19.7% to close at $46.76. Bancfirst will replace Sunrun in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, August 3.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) jumped 18.6% to close at $23.30 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) climbed 18.4% to close at $15.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares climbed 18.1% to close at $12.82. Strategic Education announced plans to buy Laureate Education's Australia and New Zealand academic operations for $642.7 million in cash.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) gained 17.9% to close at $35.80 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 and FY20 guidance. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Tenable Holdings from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $40.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) rose 17.7% to close at $9.89. CorEnergy declared a Q2 dividend of $0.05 per share.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) rose 17.7% to close at $4.26.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) jumped 17.6% to close at $21.89 following quarterly results.
- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) shares climbed 16.7% to close at $155.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 15.9% to close at $3.58 amid market strength. MoneyGram adopted Tax Benefits Preservation Plan to protect tax attributes.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares surged 15.7% to close at $829.14 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) gained 15.2% to close at $253.79. Stamps.com is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) rose 15% to close at $8.26 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) shares gained 14.7% to close at $41.67.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) rose 14.7% to close at $14.00.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) surged 13.9% to close at $19.05 after the company reported better than-expected Q2 results.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) climbed 13.9% to close at $22.98 after reporting Q2 results.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 12.8% to close at $8.97 after the company agreed to sell its 16 air separation units.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares gained 12.7% to close at $37.42.
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) climbed 12.5% to close at $44.10 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 12.5% to close at $76.09 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 12.4% to close at $4.12.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) rose 12.2% to close at $13.02 following strong Q2 results.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) rose 11.8% to close at $162.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY20 earnings guidance. The company also approved a $5 per share special dividend.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 9.4% to close at $6.73.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 9.2% to close at $4.50 after reporting Q2 results.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 8% to close at $2.43. Socket Mobile, on Monday. announced the launch of its DuraSled for XCover Pro.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 7.7% to close at $2.23 after the company announced its coronavirus vaccine demonstrated immunogenicity proof-of-concept in pre-clinical studies.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) jumped 7.6% to close at $4.11 after the company reported its quarterly activities report.
- Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) climbed 6.5% to close at $110.47 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 6.4% to close at $1.82 after jumping 20% on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group, last week priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares at $0.90 per share..
- Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) gained 6.2% to close at $281.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) gained 5.2% to close at $0.8418 after the company received FDA Orphan Drug designation for RGLS4326 for treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 3.7% to close at $77.42 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its earnings guidance for FY20.
Losers
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares dipped 28% to close at $0.2851 on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of $12 million offering at $0.23 per share.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) fell 23.6% to close at $16.31. Alector announced at the virtual 2020 Alzheimer's Association International Conference, or AAIC, preliminary results from a Phase 1b and open-label Phase 2 studies of AL001 for the treatment of people with frontotemporal dementia with a progranulin gene mutation, or FTD-GRN, with the Phase 1 study showing AL001 was generally safe and well-tolerated.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares dropped 20.7% to close at $4.52 after dropping 27% on Tuesday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 19.4% to close at $0.54 after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares fell 19.3% to close at $2.30 after the company reported a proposed public offering of 15 million shares of common stock at $2 per share.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) dipped 19.2% to close at $4.85 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares fell 19.1% to close at $2.08.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 18.1% to close at $0.59 after gaining around 15% on Tuesday. Ocugen, on Monday, announced that it was granted FDA Orphan drug designation for its OCU400 gene therapy for the treatment of RHO Mutation associated with retinal degenerative disease.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) fell 17.8% to close at $6.87 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares fell 15% to close at $3.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) shares declined 14.8% to close at $139.51 after the company reported Q2 results and announced plans to buy Laureate Education's Australia and New Zealand academic operations.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 14.2% to close at $12.86 following Q2 results.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 13.6% to close at $0.6050 after rising over 4% on Tuesday. IGC, last week, filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent Office for a new formulation to treat pain in humans and veterinary animals.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) dipped 13.3% to close at $9.65.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) shares fell 13.2% to close at $15.17 after reporting Q2 results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 13.1% to close at $ 12.24. Blue Apron reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 12.6% to close at $2.28. Soligenix shares gained around 23% on Tuesday after the company reported the publication of its positive pre-clinical results for a novel COVID-19 vaccine.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) fell 12.2% to close at $10.52 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) dropped 11.6% to close at $20.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) fell 11.6% to close at $2.43.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 11.4% to close at $4.36 on Wednesday after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) dropped 11.2% to close at $5.93.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) fell 10.7% to close at $11.22 following Q2 results.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) fell 8.8% to close at $44.31 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 7.8% to close at $0.9167 after gaining more than 6% on Tuesday.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) dropped 7.3% to close at $ 11.49.
- Canon Inc (NYSE: CAJ) dropped 5.2% to close at $17.40 after the company said it expects 2020 revenue below analyst expectations.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 5% to close at $1.55. Sypris Solutions shares jumped 123% on Tuesday after the company announced it has recently received significant orders for its Tube Turns branded Ultra-High Pressure and Double Bolt closure product lines in Brazil and Canada.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) dropped 4.4% to close at $5.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings and set aside £1.6 billion for loan loss provisions related to customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
