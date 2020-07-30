Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. US GDP is projected to decline 35% in the second quarter from the Q1 contraction of 5%.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect initial claims easing to 1.388 million in the July 25 week, versus 1.416 million in the prior week.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled to release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets