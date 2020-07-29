Market Overview

31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2020 8:09pm
Gainers

  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market (NYSE: SFM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and the company issued above Q2 sales guidance estimates.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Ultra Clean (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Mobilelron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Pluralsight (NYSE: PS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 guidance and said it sees Q3 sales growth of roughly 23% year over year.
  • Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will expand its clinical program to target additional sarcomas in Ewing sarcoma Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
  • Service Corporation (NYSE: SCI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company issued FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • At Home (NASDAQ: HOME) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q2 net sales of roughly $515 million and a comparable store sales increase of roughly 42%.
  • MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • O'Reilly (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Apache (NYSE: APA) shares are trading higher after the company announced a major oil discovery at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled offshore Suriname in Block 58.

  • Losers

  • Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 sales of $5.8 million, down from $6.37 million year over year.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Impinj (NYSE: PI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

