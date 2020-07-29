Why Blink Charging's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced it will collaborate with EnerSys to develop "high power inductive/wireless and enhanced DC fast charging systems with energy storage options for the automotive market."

Blink Charging is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types.

Its principal line of products and services are Blink EV charging network (the Blink Network) and EV charging equipment (also known as electric vehicle supply equipment) and EV related services.

Blink Charging shares were trading up 31.35% at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.08 and a 52-week low of $1.25.