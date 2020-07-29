Market Overview

Musk Says Tesla Open To Licensing Software, Batteries, Autopilot

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 4:55pm   Comments
While most auto manufacturers struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is beating delivery expectations and turning profits.

CEO Elon Musk spoke to the extent Tesla will go to complete the company's goal of transitioning to sustainable energy in a tweet Tuesday night: offering licensing of software and supply of batteries and power trains.

Continuing the conversation, Musk said Autopilot is up for licensing grabs as well.

Tesla has long offered use of its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles, but mainted that anyone that wanted access would need to contribute to maintain the network and help continue development.

Tesla's supercharger network is regarded as one of the company's biggest selling points for cars. 

Benzinga's Take: While it's a generous offer, it's unlikely to happen.

Imagine Ford licensing batteries or drivetrains from Tesla — it would essentially be an admission of defeat in the EV competition. 

Tesla would most likely also charge a large amount to deter others from actually taking the offer and taking up its battery supply. 

Software, on the other hand, may be something legacy automakers would choose to license. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

