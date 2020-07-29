82 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares jumped 572.2% to $53.37 following comments by President Trump indicating the US has reached a 'historic' deal with the company to produce critical pharmaceuticals. Eastman Kodak shares jumped over 200% on Tuesday after the company announced it is pivoting to drug ingredient development and announced a large government loan.
- Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) jumped 70.2% to $0.9106 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares jumped 67.2% to $10.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and its distribution partner MicroSafe Group Dubai announced that Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares climbed 61.2% to $1.37 after the company agreed to be acquired by Enova. On Deck Capital also reported results for its second quarter.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) jumped 55.7% to $5.12. Arlo Technologies, last week, reported an agreement with Securitas USA to integrate Smartcloud SaaS solution.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares climbed 53.3% to $14.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Melvin Capital Management also reported a 7.5% passive stake in the company.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 36% to $6.08 after the company reported Q2 earnings of $0.52 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per share. The company also reinstated its quarterly dividend.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) climbed 34.5% to $25.71 after the company announced it sees $400 million annualized cost reductions through profit improvement plan for Victorias Secret. The company also announced it has reopened most Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret stores in North America.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares rose 33.2% to $7.46 after the company completed over 180,000 CDA-based cancer risk assessment tests.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) gained 25% to $17.11.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) surged 23.5% to $23.73 after reporting Q2 results.
- SOS Ltd. ADR (NYSE: SOS) gained 23% to $2.58 after the company announced its plans for the future after settling on the west coast of Qingdao.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 23% to $8.95. Blink Charging, announced on Tuesday, that it will collaborate with EnerSys to develop 'high power inductive/wireless and enhanced DC fast charging systems with energy storage options for the automotive market.'
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) climbed 22.4% to $6.83 after the company reported contract for another Southern California microgrid.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) surged 21.9% to $21.79 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) gained 21.1% to $0.9688 after the company received FDA Orphan Drug designation for RGLS4326 for treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) rose 20.4% to $8.20 after reporting Q2 results. B of A Securities upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) jumped 19.9% to $54.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 EPS guidance.
- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) shares rose 19.9% to $46.85. Bancfirst will replace Sunrun in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, August 3.
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) surged 19% to $16.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) gained 18.2% to $8.48 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Brink's (NYSE: BCO) rose 18.7% to $45.46 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 17.6% to $5.34.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) jumped 17.2% to $23.02 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) gained 17% to $24.25. IAA will replace Deluxe in the S&P MidCap 400 and Deluxe will replace El Paso Electric in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, August 3.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) jumped 16.8% to $21.74 following quarterly results.
- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) shares surged 16.7% to $155.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) gained 16.6% to $35.42 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 and FY20 guidance. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Tenable Holdings from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $40.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 16.3% to $15.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) rose 16.2% to $9.76. CorEnergy declared a Q2 dividend of $0.05 per share.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 15.8% to $4.77 after reporting Q2 results.
- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC) jumped 15% to $27.22 after the company announced plans to combine with CPA.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares rose 14.6% to $38.04.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) gained 14.4% to $23.09 after reporting Q2 results.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) shares climbed 13.9% to $41.37.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares surged 13.9% to $12.36. Strategic Education announced plans to buy Laureate Education's Australia and New Zealand academic operations for $642.7 million in cash.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) gained 13.9% to $13.21 following strong Q2 results.
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) surged 13.8% to $44.60 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) climbed 13.5% to $2.35 after the company announced its coronavirus vaccine demonstrated immunogenicity proof-of-concept in pre-clinical studies.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 12.9% to $76.32 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 12.7% to $0.6448 after jumping over 17% on Tuesday.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 12.7% to $6.93.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) jumped 12.3% to $4.29 after the company reported its quarterly activities report.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) surged 11.9% to $18.71 after the company reported better than-expected Q2 results.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) rose 11.8% to $162.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY20 earnings guidance. The company also approved a $5 per share special dividend.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 11% to $2.49. Socket Mobile, on Monday. announced the launch of its DuraSled for XCover Pro.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) climbed 9.8% to $4.03.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 9.7% to $8.71 after the company agreed to sell its 16 air separation units.
- Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) gained 8.3% to $112.31 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 6.7% to $9.02 after the company launched SmileDirectClub Teen.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 5.5% to $29.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 5.3% to $1.8005 after jumping 20% on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group, last week priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares at $0.90 per share..
- Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) gained 5.2% to $279.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 3.7% to $77.40 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its earnings guidance for FY20.
Losers
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) dropped 30.2% to $0.2764 after the company reported pricing of $12 million offering at $0.23 per share.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares dipped 27% to $2.0801 after the company reported a proposed public offering of 15 million shares of common stock at $2 per share.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) fell 26.8% to $15.63. Alector announced at the virtual 2020 Alzheimer's Association International Conference, or AAIC, preliminary results from a Phase 1b and open-label Phase 2 studies of AL001 for the treatment of people with frontotemporal dementia with a progranulin gene mutation, or FTD-GRN, with the Phase 1 study showing AL001 was generally safe and well-tolerated.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 27.6% to $0.5216 after gaining around 15% on Tuesday. Ocugen, on Monday, announced that it was granted FDA Orphan drug designation for its OCU400 gene therapy for the treatment of RHO Mutation associated with retinal degenerative disease.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) shares declined 20% to $130.74 after the company reported Q2 results and announced plans to buy Laureate Education's Australia and New Zealand academic operations.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares dipped 19.1% to $2.08.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 18% to $0.55 after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) fell 16.8% to $6.95 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 16.1% to $1.3680. Sypris Solutions shares jumped 123% on Tuesday after the company announced it has recently received significant orders for its Tube Turns branded Ultra-High Pressure and Double Bolt closure product lines in Brazil and Canada.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) dipped 15.5% to $5.07 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares dropped 15% to $3.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) shares declined 14.6% to $11.80 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 14.1% to $2.11 following a report suggesting trading in the company's common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on August 4, 2020.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 13.9% to $12.13. Blue Apron reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares tumbled 13.9% to $4.91 after dropping 27% on Tuesday.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) shares declined 13.6% to $15.11 after reporting Q2 results.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 13.3% to $2.26. Soligenix shares gained around 23% on Tuesday after the company reported the publication of its positive pre-clinical results for a novel COVID-19 vaccine.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 12.8% to $0.6102 after rising over 4% on Tuesday. IGC, last week, filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent Office for a new formulation to treat pain in humans and veterinary animals.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 12.3% to $13.14 following Q2 results.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) dropped 11.5% to $20.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) fell 11.4% to $11.14 following Q2 results.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) fell 10.4% to $43.58 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) declined 10% to $5.40. Francesca's shares climbed 29% on Tuesday after the company announced it has reopened 674 out of 702 boutiques and has repaid $2 million of outstanding borrowings. The company also reported its Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) dropped 9.6% to $11.20.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 8.3% to $4.51 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 7.5% to $0.9199 after gaining more than 6% on Tuesday.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) dropped 6% to $5.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings and set aside £1.6 billion for loan loss provisions related to customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Canon Inc (NYSE: CAJ) dropped 5.1% to $17.41 after the company said it expects 2020 revenue below analyst expectations.
