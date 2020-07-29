Market Overview

Why Arlo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2020 11:03am   Comments
Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $6 price target.

Arlo Technologies is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. Its product portfolio comprises Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Baby, Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime, and Arlo Security Light.

The company conducts its business across three geographic regions: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the Americas.

Arlo Technologies shares were trading up 49.32% at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.40 and a 52-week low of $1.20.

Latest Ratings for ARLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2019Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2019Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

