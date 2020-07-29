Why Arlo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $6 price target.
Arlo Technologies is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. Its product portfolio comprises Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Baby, Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime, and Arlo Security Light.
The company conducts its business across three geographic regions: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the Americas.
Arlo Technologies shares were trading up 49.32% at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.40 and a 52-week low of $1.20.
Latest Ratings for ARLO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Nov 2019
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2019
|Cowen & Co.
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
