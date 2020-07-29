Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 97 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 203.0% to hit a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares hit a yearly high of $102.03. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.