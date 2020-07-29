Why SmileDirectClub's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company launched SmileDirectClub Teen.

SmileDirectClub is engaged in the orthodontics business. It is mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel, and retainers. The company has one operating segment, aligner products.

SmileDirectClub shares were trading up 6.11% at $8.97 on Wednesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.10 and a 52-week low of $3.64.

