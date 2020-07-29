Options AI Is Taking The Legwork Out Of Advanced Trading

The upcoming Benzinga Options Boot Camp, set to take place on July 31, 2020, will feature presentations from a line-up of options-trading experts and investors. Among the line-up is Options AI Financial LLC.

Options AI is a broker-dealer that’s turning the traditional approach to options on its head.

Their online trading platform is using its specific technology to take the legwork out of advanced trading. Through their platform, the company is making trading a spread as straightforward as buying a stock.

Co-Founder and CEO of Options AI, John Foley, and Co-founder, CC Lagator, will be discussing how the company’s advanced technology creates a more accessible approach to options trading at Benzinga’s upcoming Options Boot Camp.

The two will also be discussing some of the benefits associated with option spreads. Foley and Lagator will be providing a real-time demonstration on debit spreads for lowering the cost of entry and credit spreads for generating income. They will be showing how the expected move can be used to help inform price and strike selection as well as to spot opportunity and risk.

“Our goal is to demonstrate why defined-risk spreads are favored by institutional traders and how having them at your fingertips can help take your option trading to the next level,” said Foley.

To learn more about Options AI, you can sign up for Benzinga’s Options Boot Camp by clicking here.

Photo by Joe Montanari on Unsplash