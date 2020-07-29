Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Dynamics's Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 8:52am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of General Dynamics Inc. (NYSE: GD) rose by 19.07%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt General Dynamics has.

General Dynamics's Debt

According to the General Dynamics’s most recent financial statement as reported on April 29, 2020, total debt is at $18.00 billion, with $12.95 billion in long-term debt and $5.05 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $5.33 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $12.67 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering General Dynamics’s $53.71 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.34. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GD)

General Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2020
A Look Into General Dynamics's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com