Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks's Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 8:26am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Starbucks Inc. (NASDAQ: SBUX) increased by 9.54% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Starbucks has.

Starbucks's Debt

According to the Starbucks’s most recent financial statement as reported on July 28, 2020, total debt is at $16.83 billion, with $14.65 billion in long-term debt and $2.19 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $3.97 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $12.87 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Starbucks’s $29.14 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.58. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
42 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Decision
8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2020
16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Starbucks Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com