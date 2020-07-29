42 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 64.3% to $10.61 in pre-market trading after the company, and MicroSafe Group, disclosed that Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares rose 52.5% to $12.11 in pre-market trading following comments by President Trump indicating the US has reached a 'historic' deal with the company to produce critical pharmaceuticals. Eastman Kodak shares jumped over 200% on Tuesday after the company announced it is pivoting to drug ingredient development and announced a large government loan.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 46.7% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Socket Mobile, on Monday. announced the launch of its DuraSled for XCover Pro.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares rose 45.9% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Enova. On Deck Capital also reported results for its second quarter.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 36.5% to $6.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings of $0.52 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per share. The company also reinstated its quarterly dividend.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 29.4% to $0.74 in pre-market trading after jumping over 17% on Tuesday.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) rose 20.2% to $23.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it sees $400 million annualized cost reductions through profit improvement plan for Victorias Secret. The company also announced it has reopened most Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret stores in North America.
- Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) rose 19.6% to $0.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 14% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 13.3% to $15.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) rose 12.7% to $9.50 in pre-market trading. CorEnergy declared a Q2 dividend of $0.05 per share.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 12.3% to $4.11 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 11.7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Tuesday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 11% to $8.82 in pre-market trading. Ocugen shares jumped 67% on Monday after the company agreed to sell its 16 air separation units.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 10% to $74.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 9.7% to $3.61 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies, last week, reported an agreement with Securitas USA to integrate Smartcloud SaaS solution.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 9.5% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Foresight received an order from 'leading multi-billion dollar global Chinese technology company.'
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 8.7% to $30.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 7.4% to $3.94 in pre-market trading.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) rose 7% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) rose 6.8% to $43.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and issued upbeat FY21 guidance.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 5.6% to $78.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its earnings guidance for FY20.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 5.8% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group, last week priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares at $0.90 per share..
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 5.8% to $14.89 in pre-market trading.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) rose 5.3% to $6.57 in pre-market trading. Energy Transfer reported a quarterly cash distribution of $0.305 per common unit.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) rose 5.1% to $10.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 5% to $11.52 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 29.5% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 15 million share public offering of common stock at $2 per share.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 23.3% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Sypris Solutions shares jumped 123% on Tuesday after the company announced it has recently received significant orders for its Tube Turns branded Ultra-High Pressure and Double Bolt closure product lines in Brazil and Canada.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 19.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting trading in the company's common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on August 4, 2020.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 12.3% to $5.26 in pre-market trading. Francesca's shares climbed 29% on Tuesday after the company announced it has reopened 674 out of 702 boutiques and has repaid $2 million of outstanding borrowings. The company also reported its Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 14.4% to $0.3389 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 11.9% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after surging over 22% on Tuesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 11.2% to $0.6214 in pre-market trading after rising over 4% on Tuesday. IGC, last week, filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent Office for a new formulation to treat pain in humans and veterinary animals.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 11.2% to $0.5951 in pre-market trading after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 10.3% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is set to present results from preclinical study of TNX-1900 at AAN Sports Concussion Virtual Conference.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 8.9% to $8.70 in pre-market trading.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 8.1% to $0.6620 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Tuesday. Ocugen, on Monday, announced that it was granted FDA Orphan drug designation for its OCU400 gene therapy for the treatment of RHO Mutation associated with retinal degenerative disease.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 7.7% to $0.4098 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Tuesday. TransEnterix is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 5.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) fell 7.4% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 7.3% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 7.3% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Soligenix shares gained around 23% on Tuesday after the company reported the publication of its positive pre-clinical results for a novel COVID-19 vaccine.
