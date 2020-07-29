70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares climbed 203.1% to close at $7.94 on Tuesday following a WSJ report suggesting the company has landed a $765 million US loan under the Defense Production Act to manufacture drugs to treat a variety of conditions.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCRA) gained 34% to close at $31.40 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings. SVB Leerink raised the price target on the stock from $16 to $18.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares surged 31.6% to close at $6.79 on Tuesday after declining over 25% on Monday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 28.8% to close at $6.00 after the company announced it has reopened 674 out of 702 boutiques and has repaid $2 million of outstanding borrowings. The company also reported its Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares rose 24.8% to close at $7.96 after the company reported better-than-expected sales for the second quarter.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) shares climbed 23.3% to close at $16.86 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares gained 22.5% to close at $2.61 after the company reported the publication of its positive pre-clinical results for a novel COVID-19 vaccine.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) rose 22.3% to close at $3.78.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 20.7% to close at $2.62. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is expected to release Q2 results on August 6.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 20.4% to close at $1.71 after surging over 36% on Monday. Marathon Patent Group, last week priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares at $0.90 per share.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) surged 18.8% to close at $10.29. DLH is expected to release Q3 results on August 5.
- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) rose 17.7% to close at $51.06 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) shares surged 16.8% to close at $4.45. Skillful Craftsman, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) surged 16.1% to close at $3.83. OncoSec named Kellie Malloy Foerter as Chief Operating Officer on Monday.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) gained 16% to close at $42.70 after the company report Q2 results.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $19.48. On Monday, Canopy Growth launched a new U.S.-focused e-commerce website under the domain ShopCanopy.com.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 14.7% to close at $0.72. Ocugen shares jumped 67% on Monday after the company announced that it was granted FDA Orphan drug designation for its OCU400 gene therapy for the treatment of RHO Mutation associated with retinal degenerative disease.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) climbed 14% to close at $28.55. On Monday, Avidity Biosciences named Jae Kim, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 13.7% to close at $5.58. CleanSpark highlighted launch of strategic partnership platform to accelerate growth and release of recent IBM case study.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) gained 13.5% to close at $5.89. Carrols Restaurant is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 6.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares surged 13.1% to close at $2.33.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) rose 12.9% to close at $7.61.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 12.7% to close at $3.65 after the company announced that results in HER2 Exon20 Insertion Mutations from Cohort 2 of the Poziotinib ZENITH20 trial met the pre-specified primary endpoint.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) rose 11.6% to close at $70.30 following Q2 results. Credit Suisse raised the price target on the stock from $44 to $54.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) rose 11.6% to close at $48.00 following strong Q2 sales.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) climbed 11% to close at $17.26. Sohu.com shares jumped 40% on Monday following Tencent’s offer to purchase Sogou.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 11% to close at $12.31. Inseego is expected to release Q2 results on August 5.
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) climbed 8.8% to close at $122.16 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) surged 8.3% to close at $2.75 after the company reported the completion of the fifth dose-escalation cohort of its ReSPECT Glioblastoma trial.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) rose 8.3% to close at $12.21.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) gained 7.6% to close at $8.63.
- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) rose 7.4% to close at $105.26 after the company reinitiated FY20 guidance.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) rose 6.4% to close at $3.68. LightPath joined Russell Microcap(R) Index last month.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 6.2% to close at $0.5077 following a 10% surge on Monday.
- Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) climbed 5.3% to close at $27.45 after the company announced it has received rare pediatric disease designation for TARA-002 for the treatment of Lymphatic Malformations.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 5.1% to close at $14.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 5% to close at $2.77 after jumping 19% on Monday. Riot Blockchain, earlier during the month, received 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 4.5% to close at $0.7000 after surging over 21% on Monday. IGC, last week, filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent Office for a new formulation to treat pain in humans and veterinary animals.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 4.4% to close at $18.79 after Glenview Capital Management reported a 5.9% active stake in the company.
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) gained 3.6% to close at $64.24 after the company reported Q2 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares dropped 32.7% to close at $7.40 on Tuesday. MediciNova shares surged 95% on Monday after the company announced an agreement with BioComoor for the joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares fell 27.9% to close at $6.68 as the company said it intends to offer for sale shares of its common stockand warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 27.6% to close at $0.4335 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is likely to file for bankruptcy.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 26.9% to close at $5.70 after jumping more than 112% on Monday.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares dropped 25% to close at $4.50 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) fell 20.2% to close at $3.17. Cypress Environmental Partners reported suspension of cash distribution.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) dropped 17.2% to close at $31.41.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) fell 16.9% to close at $37.21 after reporting Q2 results.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) dropped 15.6% to close at $1.30 after the company reported a $5 million bought deal offering.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 14.9% to close at $4.10.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 14.5% to close at $52.54 after the company reported a proposed $200 million public offering of common stock.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.92 after climbing 15% on Monday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares declined 13.9% to close at $5.08. Mexco Energy is expected to report Q2 results on August 11.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 13.3% to close at $3.99.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) dropped 12.9% to close at $10.29. Brightcove, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 12.6% to close at $1.51 after declining around 11% on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals, last week, announced it has received the final environmental impact statement for Alaska's Pebble Project.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) fell 12.5% to close at $5.02 after the company reported an offer to exchange its outstanding warrants.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 12.3% to close at $2.07 after declining 6% on Monday. Heat Biologics, on Friday, said it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 per share minimum closing price requirement.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped 12% to close at $55.60. Arcturus Therapeutics reported a common stock offering after the closing bell on Tuesday.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) declined 11.7% to close at $10.19. IntriCon is projected to release Q2 earnings on August 10.
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) shares dropped 11.7% to close at $72.01 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) fell 11.5% to close at $2.24.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) shares declined 11.5% to close at $62.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares fell 11% to close at $11.56 after reporting Q2 results.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 10.4% to close at $2.15 following Q2 earnings.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 10% to close at $4.02. A patent court last week ruled in Arbutus' favor and against Moderna.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 10% to close at $1.17 after dropping over 10% on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is set to present results from preclinical study of TNX-1900 at AAN Sports Concussion Virtual Conference.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) shares declined 9.6% to close at $124.75 following Q2 results.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 8.8% to close at $137.97. F5 Networks reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong profit outlook for the current quarter.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) dropped 4.1% to close at $54.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas